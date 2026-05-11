ZACCH ADEDEJI: LEAVE HIM OUT OF POLITICS

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I have had the privilege of working closely with Zacch Adedeji and I speak from direct experience when I say he is a refined professional, a disciplined technocrat, and a results driven leader. He is not a career politician, and it is both unfair and misleading to drag his name into the noise and theatrics of political contests.

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· Zacch Adedeji is a go-getter in the truest sense, strategic, intentional, and deeply focused on outcomes. His work ethic is not for show, it is consistent, methodical, and anchored in measurable impact. In a short time, he has contributed significantly to reshaping revenue administration and improving national revenue performance through systems, structure, and accountability, not slogans or political grandstanding.

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· As someone born and raised in Ibadan, I have followed the current political climate with keen interest like always. What I see is deeply concerning, rising bitterness, unnecessary aggression, and a growing tendency to weaponize names for cheap political points. Let this be clear, Zacch Adedeji’s name should not be part of that conversation.

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· He is fully engaged in the national assignment entrusted to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That responsibility is weighty, technical, and demands his full attention. Attempting to pull him into local political battles is not only inappropriate, it is a distraction from critical national work. Play your politics. Build your alliances. Strengthen your structures. Sell your vision. That is what campaigns are for. But leave him out of it.

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· Elections will come and go, as they always do. What will remain are institutions, policies, and the long term work of nation building. Zacch Adedeji is focused on that work. He is not available for political mudslinging, and he should not be treated as a pawn in anyone’s campaign strategy.

· If you seek his support, approach with respect and decorum. No one is obligated to endorse or align with any political ambition. A refusal is not an invitation for insults, attacks, or public hostility. That kind of conduct only diminishes the credibility of those who engage in it.

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· This is a firm caution, keep his name out of your political battles. Redirect your energy toward your campaigns, your ideas, and your engagement with the people. Leave professionals to do their jobs, and let merit, not noise, define the moment.

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_Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Abuja