Lafarge Africa Proposes N96.64bn Dividend Payment to Shareholders

Oriarehu Bonny

Lafarge Africa Plc has recommended a total dividend of N96.64 billion for its shareholders for the 2025 financial year. This represents a 100 per cent payout, with each shareholder set to receive a final dividend of N6.00 per share, following an interim dividend of N4.00 per share paid earlier in the year, bringing the total dividend payout to N10.00 per share.

The announcement was made at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

Addressing shareholders, its Chairman, Gbenga Oyebode, described the 2025 financial year results as a defining milestone in the company’s history, marked by exceptional growth and the achievement of several significant financial and operational milestones.

“For the 2025 financial year, net sales rose 53 per cent, driven by volume growth, improved plant stability, and enhanced distribution efficiency. Operating profit for the year grew by 103 per cent from N193.01 billion recorded in the 2024 financial year to N392.10 billion, reflecting strong top-line momentum and continued execution of cost and efficiency initiatives. This strong performance was supported by improving macroeconomic stability, increased infrastructure activity across the country, and our continued focus on operational excellence and engaged customer experience,” Oyebode said.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, expressed gratitude to shareholders and stakeholders for their continued trust and support, attributing the company’s robust performance to the disciplined execution of its strategic priorities.

Alade-Akinyemi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to maintaining a prudent and agile approach to capital allocation and cost management, while positioning the business to capitalise on emerging market opportunities.