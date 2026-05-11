  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

Nigeria’s First Indigenous Brokerage Firm Eyes Pan-African Growth 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

Nigeria’s first indigenous brokerage firm,  Financial Trust Company Limited,  (FTC) said it targeted Pan-African expansion  amid  celebrating its 50th  anniversary. 

This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director/Chairman of FTC, Mr. Omoniyi Ajayi, at a press conference in Lagos. 

He announced the company’s 50th anniversary, describing the milestone as a testament to endurance, institutional vision, and sustained trust within Nigeria’s evolving capital market.

He said the anniversary, scheduled for this week in Lagos, represents more than longevity, noting that it reflects the confidence reposed in FTC by clients, stakeholders, and the broader financial ecosystem over several generations. 

He observed that despite the size and potential of the Nigerian economy, market participation remains relatively low, often due to limited financial literacy, perceived complexity, and access barriers.

He expressed optimism that the anniversary would drive greater awareness and encourage more Nigerians to engage with the capital market as a viable avenue for wealth creation and economic empowerment.

He also disclosed that FTC aims to evolve into a leading pan-African financial services group, rooted in Nigeria but with a growing presence across the continent.

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