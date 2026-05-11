BetKing Expands to Entertainment with Launch of BetKing TV

Sunday Ehigiator

BetKing, one of Africa’s leading gaming and entertainment platforms, has unveiled BetKing TV, a new digital content platform designed to deepen conversations around sports, entertainment, and youth culture.

Speaking at the unveiling, BetKing said the new platform reflects its commitment to creating engaging content that resonates with a new generation of fans and consumers.

The platform will operate primarily on YouTube and debuts with three original shows hosted by former Big Brother Nigeria housemates, each tailored to different interests within Nigeria’s youth community.

GigiJasmine and Doris, explores lifestyle topics, trends, and youth culture conversations.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Marketing at BetKing Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, said innovation remains central to the company’s identity.

The Managing Director, KingMakers & Chief Executive Officer, BetKing, Gossy Ukanwoke, also explained that the launch signals a broader shift in its engagement strategy, with greater emphasis on storytelling, entertainment, and community participation beyond traditional gaming interactions.