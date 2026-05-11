Airtel Africa Records $6.415bn Revenue Growth, 183.5m Customer Base

Emma Okonji

Airtel Africa, has released its financial report for the year ended March 31, 2026, posting a strong performance result in its operations.

The telecoms company recorded a strong 24.0 per cent growth in constant currency revenues in FY’26, with reported currency revenues increasing by 29.5 per cent to $6.415 billion, reflecting attractive industry fundamentals and focused operational execution.

Airtel Africa also recorded increased customer base by 10.5 per cent to reach 183.5 million, marking the highest net additions to date. Data customers grew by 14.8 per cent to 84.2 million as smartphone penetration rose another 4.7 per cent to 49.5 per cent.

The company in a report said data demand remains robust with data usage per customer increasing to 8.9 GB per month from 7.0 GB in the prior period, underpinning constant currency growth of 16.2 per cent in data ARPUs, reflecting the strength of its digital focus and customer first approach.

The report said Airtel Money continued to scale with an expanded customer base of 54.1 million, up by 21.3 per cent year-on-year. Broader use cases and higher adoption across the digital platform drove 49 per cent growth in annualised total processed value (TPV) to over $215 billion in reported currency in Q4’26.

“The ongoing ecosystem expansion and increased customer activity supported an 8.6 per cent uplift in constant currency ARPU, underscoring Airtel Money’s growing role as a trusted digital financial services platform, “the report further said.

The report explained that the strong performance result was achieved through its sustained commitment to enhancing the customer experience, backed by continued investment in its network and the integration of digitisation across the business.

Giving the trading update, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said: “This year delivered a very strong performance across both operating and financial metrics, reflecting the attractive industry fundamentals and structural growth drivers across our footprint. This backdrop and the continued success of our strategy contributed to our highest level of customer additions, revenue and EBITDA growth.”