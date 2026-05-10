Oyo-Ita’s Acquittal: A Lesson for EFCC

After what many have regarded as six years of harrowing experience inflicted on her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a Federal High Court in Abuja last week discharged and acquitted Winifred Oyo-Ita, former Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation, of alleged money laundering.

Ruling on her no-case submission, Justice James Omotosho said she had no case to answer.

The EFCC had filed an 18-count charge bordering on alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to N570 million against Oyo-Ita, alongside her personal assistant, Ubong Effiok, and seven others, on February 28, 2020.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case, describing the EFCC suit as one “built on the quicksand of speculations, suspicions and shoddy investigation”.

The judge found that Oyo-Ita was neither a director nor shareholder in the companies allegedly linked to her, noting that the prosecution witnesses admitted this under cross-examination.

On the alleged funds traced to her, Omotosho held that the EFCC failed to prove they were proceeds of any unlawful activity.

On claims relating to estacodes, duty tour allowances (DTAs), and travel expenses, the judge held that the payments were duly approved, noting that Oyo-Ita was not the approving authority.

Omotosho also faulted the prosecution’s failure to provide documentary evidence of alleged unperformed trips or improper payments. He further noted that no administrative query or disciplinary action was shown to have been issued against Oyo-Ita, which he described as a significant omission.

All these were what the EFCC should have done before hurriedly filing charges against the suspects but it chose otherwise.

The case has again shown why the EFCC should painstakingly investigate their allegations before charging any suspect to court. With diligent, the anti-graft agency can do better.

After about six years, its efforts in securing a conviction against Oyo-Ita ended in nothing.

One can only imagine the humiliation and pains that Mrs. Oyo-Ita went through in the course of her trial.