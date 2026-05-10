Man City Beat Brentford 3-0 to Put Pressure on Arsenal 

Manchester City yesterday overcame Brentford in a must-win game to keep alive the Premier League title race by moving two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side faltered on Monday with a 3-3 draw at Everton, but recovered by scoring three times in the second half against the Bees to put the pressure back on the table-toppers

City must now wait to find out the impact of their victory – Mikel Arteta’s men will be aiming to re-establish their five-point advantage against relegation-threatened West Ham on Sunday.

Belgium international Jeremy Doku was the brightest player on the pitch and could have scored in the opening two minutes when he forced Caoimhin Kelleher into a low save, before clipping in a cross that Erling Haaland headed wide.

City were left frustrated in the first half, with Haaland also sending a header straight at Kelleher before another goalbound effort was blocked by Kristoffer Ajer.

But they grabbed the break on the hour mark when Doku cut inside and curled a sublime finish into the far corner, just as he did late on against Everton on Monday to rescue a point for his side.

Haaland scrambled in a second with 15 minutes remaining to bring relief around Etihad Stadium, then substitute Omar Marmoush added a late third.

But the visitors had caused City issues earlier on.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma flapped at Michael Kayode’s long throw and the ball was cleared off the line, while a dangerous inswinging free-kick from Mathias Jensen had to be pushed away by the Italy captain.

Donnarumma also had to react sharply to claw out Igor Thiago’s effort at the near post in the second half, but the City keeper preserved a clean sheet to leave the Bees eighth in the table.