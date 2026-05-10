Rema, Tyla Join Star Lineup for 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

Afrobeats artist Rema has been announced as part of the lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

FIFA confirmed on Saturday that the Nigerian singer will perform alongside South Africa’s Tyla, American rapper Future, pop singer Katy Perry, Brazil’s Anitta, and BLACKPINK member LISA at the Los Angeles Stadium.

The global football body said three separate opening ceremonies will take place across the host nations.

Mexico City will hold its event on June 11, 2026, while Toronto and Los Angeles will stage theirs on June 12.

According to FIFA, the celebrations will combine football, music, and entertainment to mark what it described as a historic summer across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Los Angeles ceremony is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kickoff, with pre-match entertainment planned for fans.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described the opening ceremony in Los Angeles as a reflection of the scale and cultural diversity of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Infantino said the event, set in what he called the world’s entertainment capital, would showcase the United States’ influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture.

He noted that the lineup of performers highlights the country’s diasporas and demonstrates how music can unite people across the nation.

The statement: “The Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles, the world’s entertainment capital, represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become.

“Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced.

“This lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country”.

The ceremony will be produced with Balich Wonder Studio and will feature large-scale visuals, immersive storytelling, and live performances centered on the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

The 2026 tournament will feature 104 matches across 16 cities in the three host countries.

It opens on June 11 in Mexico City and concludes with the final on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.