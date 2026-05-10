SARAH BAARTMAN, REPARATIONS AND THE COURAGE TO REMEMBER

Baartman’s final return to South Africa restored her to the category from which she had been violently removed, argues K. BOLANLE ATI-JOHN

Sarah Baartman’s story is often told as the tragedy of one African woman humiliated before European audiences. It was more than that. It was a warning about what happens when power teaches itself to see another human being as spectacle, evidence, property and profit. Her body was exhibited in life, studied after death, retained in a museum, and returned home only in the twenty-first century after Nelson Mandela requested that her remains be restored to South Africa. To remember her today is not to summon inherited guilt. It is to ask whether modern societies have the courage to tell the truth about systems that once made such humiliation respectable.

Baartman’s life occupies a painful place in the moral history of Africa and Europe. Born among the Khoikhoi people in southern Africa, she was taken to Europe in the early nineteenth century and exhibited under a degrading stage name that turned her body into a commercial attraction. She was not presented as a full human being with memory, feeling, origin, language, kinship and soul. She was presented as an object of curiosity. The public gaze became part of the violence. What was done to her did not require chains alone. It required audiences. It required language. It required the slow moral training by which one person learns to look at another and not see an equal.

That is why Sarah Baartman remains so important. She reveals the architecture of dehumanisation. It rarely begins with physical violence alone. It begins with description. A people are first renamed, classified, mocked, exoticised or reduced to bodies. Then the world is invited to treat them according to the category imposed upon them. In Baartman’s case, the African woman was converted into entertainment. Entertainment became commerce. Commerce became pseudo-science. Pseudo-science became museum custody. And museum custody, for generations, was treated as an administrative matter rather than a moral scandal.

The deepest injury was not only that she was exhibited while alive. It was that death did not immediately restore her dignity. After she died in Paris in 1815, parts of her body were preserved and displayed. In 1994, Nelson Mandela, newly elected president of a democratic South Africa, requested the return of her remains. They were returned only in 2002, and she was buried in the Eastern Cape that year. The delay matters. It shows that the question was never simply about the cruelty of individual men in a distant century. It was also about the institutional habits by which African bodies, artifacts, memory and dignity could remain in foreign custody long after the age that produced their capture had lost its moral defence.

This is why Baartman’s story belongs at the centre of the contemporary reparations debate. The African Union has chosen “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” as its 2025 theme, following a decision of African heads of state and government. The African Commission has also welcomed the declaration of an African Union Decade on Reparations from 2026 to 2036. These developments should not be dismissed as symbolic politics. They represent an attempt to give diplomatic, legal and moral language to injuries that were once treated as normal features of global order.

The word “reparations” often causes discomfort because it is quickly reduced to money. That reduction weakens the debate. Financial compensation may be part of reparatory justice in some cases, but it is not the whole of it. Reparations also mean truth, formal acknowledgement, apology where appropriate, restitution of human remains and cultural objects, correction of historical falsehoods, memorialisation, educational repair, archival access, institutional humility and structural reforms that address the continuing effects of historical exploitation. The point is not to place living generations under permanent accusation. The point is to prevent inherited amnesia from becoming the final victory of past injustice.

A serious reparations conversation must therefore begin with memory. Memory is not the enemy of reconciliation. It is its foundation. Societies do not heal because they forget. They heal because they learn how to remember truthfully without becoming imprisoned by bitterness. Baartman does not ask the world for theatrical guilt. Her story asks for a more difficult virtue: honesty. It asks modern institutions to admit that what was once called curiosity was often humiliation; what was called science was often prejudice; what was called possession was often theft; and what was called civilisation was sometimes built upon the denial of another people’s humanity.

This is also where the familiar defence of colonialism must be examined with care. Some argue that European rule modernised Africa, pointing to roads, railways, ports, schools, courts, languages and administrative systems. The argument should not be dismissed crudely, because history is rarely simple. Colonial rule did leave behind institutions and infrastructure. But the existence of inherited tools does not settle the moral question. The real questions are different: modernisation for whom, under whose authority, with whose consent, at what cost, and to whose benefit?

A railway built to move minerals, troops or cash crops is not the same as a railway designed for sovereign development. A school system built to produce subordinate clerks for an imperial administration is not the same as an education system built to liberate a people’s full genius. A legal order that denies equal dignity to the governed cannot be absolved merely because it uses the language of law. A port that exports raw wealth while leaving the producing society structurally dependent cannot be praised without qualification as a gift of modernity.

Baartman’s story exposes the moral weakness in the “modernisation” defence without requiring us to name and shame any people. She was not modernised. She was displayed. She was not liberated by enlightenment. She was reduced by a society that could combine curiosity with cruelty and then call the result knowledge. Her story does not prove that every European was personally cruel, nor does it deny that complex human exchanges occurred across continents. It proves something more important: that a system can build institutions and still degrade human beings; that power can produce infrastructure and still deny dignity; that civilisation can speak in polished language while failing the most basic test of seeing another person as fully human.

That distinction is essential. The reparations debate is not asking modern Europe, Britain or any other society to hate itself. It is asking modern societies to stop flattering themselves with incomplete history. No living person is guilty of inventing the slave trade, colonial rule or racial pseudo-science. But living societies are responsible for the stories they preserve, the institutions they maintain, the objects they retain, the silences they tolerate and the historical myths they pass to their children. There is a difference between inherited guilt and inherited responsibility. The first paralyses. The second matures.

Africa too must approach this moment with seriousness, but not because its claim to reparations depends on proving perfect governance. That claim rests on history: enslavement, racial dehumanisation, colonial extraction, cultural dispossession and the long distortion of African development. Justice is not conditional on the victim’s present condition. Yet African leadership still carries a solemn responsibility. Reparations, if pursued, must become instruments of public renewal, not opportunities for elite capture. A continent that demands dignity from the world must also protect the dignity of its own citizens. It must not seek the return of stolen memory while tolerating the theft of public resources at home. External justice and internal responsibility are not competitors. They are necessary companions.

This is where Baartman’s story becomes more than history. The forms of exploitation have changed, but the moral questions remain. Africa’s bodies were once commodified in public theatres. Today, African labour, minerals, data, culture and markets can still be undervalued in global systems that extract more than they transform. The old exhibition hall has vanished, but the habit of taking African value without restoring African agency has not entirely disappeared. Raw materials leave the continent while finished goods return at a premium. Cultural objects remain contested in foreign collections. African knowledge is too often mined as data while African thinkers struggle to be recognised as authorities. Young Africans cross deserts and seas in search of dignity that should have been possible at home.

These modern realities should not be lazily equated with slavery. That would be morally careless and analytically weak. But they do belong to the same long conversation about power, value and human dignity. Who owns African memory? Who profits from African resources? Who defines African identity? Who writes African history? Who controls the terms of African development? These are not sentimental questions. They are questions of statecraft, economics, culture and justice.

The courage to remember is therefore not a backward-looking virtue. It is a forward-looking discipline. A society that remembers honestly is less likely to repeat old hierarchies in new language. A world that understands Baartman’s humiliation will be more careful about the commodification of vulnerable people today. Museums that understand her delayed return will be more serious about restitution. Governments that understand the moral foundations of reparations will treat the matter not as diplomatic irritation but as part of the unfinished business of human equality.

The African Union’s reparations agenda will persuade most when it is framed not as a demand for pity, but as a call to moral memory and practical repair. Its strongest case is not that Africa is helpless because history wounded it. Its strongest case is that the world cannot build a just future while refusing to account for the systems that shaped the present. Reparations should not trap Africa in victimhood or Europe in guilt. Properly understood, they should free both from falsehood.

Sarah Baartman’s final return to South Africa did not erase what was done to her. Burial is not reversal. Repatriation is not resurrection. But her return did something history urgently required: it restored her to the category from which she had been violently removed. She was no longer an exhibit, specimen or possession. She was a daughter of Africa returned to African soil.

That is why her story still matters. It reminds us that dignity once denied cannot be restored by silence. It teaches that the past does not heal merely because the powerful grow tired of hearing about it. It warns that modernity without memory becomes arrogance. And it offers the reparations debate its most humane foundation: not vengeance, not humiliation, not inherited blame, but the courage to remember truthfully.

Sarah Baartman does not ask the modern world for pity. She asks for honesty. In the African Union’s season of reparations, that may be the first debt history must pay.

Rear Admiral Ati-John (rtd) fdc⁺ is a Distinguished Fellow of the National Defence College, Abuja, and writes from Lagos