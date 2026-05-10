NBBF Appoints David Fizdale as New D’Tigers Head Coach

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has appointed David Fizdale as the new head coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, www.aclsports.com reports.

Fizdale takes over with the task of guiding Nigeria through the next stage of international competition, with qualification for the 2027 FIBA World Cup and 2028 Olympics among the key targets.

The 51-year-old brings 22 years of NBA coaching experience to the role. He spent eight seasons on the Miami Heat coaching staff between 2008 and 2016, helping the franchise win back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

He later served as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks, guiding Memphis to the NBA play-offs in 2017. Most recently, he worked as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and has also served as an analyst for NBA TV.

Speaking after his appointment, Fizdale said former D’Tigers coach Mike Brown played a key role in his decision to accept the job.

“I’m very excited. I have Mike Brown to thank. He coached the team before, during the year they defeated the United States and competed at the Tokyo Olympics,” Fizdale said.

“He brought the opportunity to me, and after several conversations and plenty of back-and-forth, we agreed that I would take on the challenge of helping the team qualify.”

Fizdale inherits a Nigerian side with a strong record in international basketball. The D’Tigers won their first AfroBasket title in 2015 and have qualified for three Olympic Games: London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Nigeria’s victory over the United States in a 2021 pre-Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas remains one of the team’s most high-profile results on the global stage.

He succeeds Mohammed Abdulrahman and will begin his tenure with Nigeria at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers. The D’Tigers are in Group C, having faced Guinea, Rwanda and Tunisia, recording one win from their first three games in the opening window, a result that leaves them third in the group standings.

Beyond results on the court, Fizdale is also expected to support coaching development and help strengthen basketball structures across Nigeria.