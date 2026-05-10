Osimhen’s Brace Inspires Galatasaray to Fourth Straight Turkish League Title 

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray clinched the Turkish Super Lig title following a dramatic 4-2 victory against Antalyaspor yesterday evening.

The Nigeria International netted a second-half brace to guide the Yellow-Reds to victory and seal the league title.

Antalyaspor had taken the lead just before halftime through Soner Dikmen before Mario Lemina restored parity for Galatasaray in the 56th minute.

Dikmen, however, struck again with a superb free-kick to put the visitors back in front at minute 62 before Osimhen equalized from the penalty spot four minutes later.

The Nigerian International calmly dispatched his penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to level proceedings once more.

He completed his brace in the 88th minute, firing home from close range after sustained pressure from the hosts forced a defensive error.

Meanwhile, Kaan Ayhan eventually sealed the victory for Galatasaray with almost the final kick of the game, finishing off a precise pass from Mauro Icardi.

The result secured Galatasaray’s fourth consecutive league title under manager Okan Buruk, who became the second person after Pep Guardiola to win four straight league titles in Europe’s top 10 leagues both as a player and a manager, while also becoming the first to achieve the feat with the same club.

The performance outlines Osimhen’s impressive campaign for Galatasaray, with the Super Eagles forward now boasting 22 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season