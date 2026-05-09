COAS: Army Will Continue to Leverage Technology to Enhance Operational Effectiveness

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational effectiveness in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other security threats across the country.

He stated that the adoption of modern technological solutions, intelligence-driven operations and improved surveillance capabilities remains critical to strengthening military efficiency, improving troop coordination and ensuring timely responses to emerging threats.

The COAS also stressed that sustained investment in innovation, training and advanced operational systems would further boost the Army’s capacity to safeguard national security and maintain peace and stability nationwide.

Lieutenant General Shaibu further highlighted the integration of drone warfare, combat aviation and advanced training methodologies as critical force multipliers for future operations, noting, “the Nigerian Army would continue to leverage technology to enhance operational effectiveness.”

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Combat Arms Training (CAT) Week 2026 at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna, the COAS underscored the importance of advanced training and technology-driven operations in improving the effectiveness of the Nigerian Army in modern warfare.

In a statement, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, said the week-long programme brought together serving and retired senior officers for strategic engagements, lectures and practical demonstrations aimed at strengthening the Army’s capacity in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations.

According to her, the programme also highlighted the importance of innovation, adaptability and continuous professional development in addressing evolving security challenges.

The event themed ‘Building Troops’ Resilience through Counter Terrorism Campaigns’, featured presentations by seasoned resource persons and retired generals.

Discussions, Colonel Anele said, focused on emerging threats, contemporary warfare dynamics and the need to build resilient and highly skilled forces capable of operating effectively in complex combat environments.

The COAS charged troops to remain resilient, cohesive and combat-ready in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He emphasised that while modern equipment remains essential, success in today’s battlespace depends largely on well-trained, disciplined and adaptive personnel.

In his remarks, the Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Godwin Mutkut, commended the COAS for his purposeful leadership, which he said had significantly improved troop welfare and strengthened operational efficiency across the Nigerian Army.

The training week featured live firepower demonstrations by the combat arms of the Nigerian Army, showcasing various calibres of weapons, armoured vehicles and advanced combat platforms, as well as combined Infantry and Armour manoeuvre simulations in a realistic combat environment.

The event also featured a symbolic Pulling Out Ceremony in honour of distinguished retired Infantry generals.

Colonel Anele said Combat Arms Training Week 2026 reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening professional capacity through advanced training, integrating modern technologies into operations and sustaining momentum in ongoing counterterrorism campaigns nationwide.