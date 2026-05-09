Apapa Stakeholders, Leaders Endorse Lagos Deputy Speaker, Purchase Nomination Forms 

Apapa Stakeholders, in conjunction with the Golden Alliance Team of Apapa Constituency yesterday purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The gesture was to endorse her to run for a 4th term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The group, comprising stakeholders of Apapa Project, party faithful, different associations and unions as well as family members and friends decided to support the deputy speaker’s ambition to return to the Assembly.

Chairman of the Golden Alliance, Prince Wale Ojota, gave reasons for the gesture.

He said the group, alongside party faithful and other stakeholders in Apapa decided to buy the APC Expression of Interest form for the deputy speaker and also endorse her for another term because she has been faithful to the party, and also committed to the development of her constituency.

Prince Ojora described Meranda as the face of Apapa.

He stated that the deputy speaker had, in the last couple of years, impacted the lives of the people of the constituency by making significant efforts to bring development to Apapa and its environs.

“In political parlance, we say one good term deserves another. We are pleased to tell the world today that we have endorsed our daughter, the deputy speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda to represent us again at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“We decided to extend this gesture to her again because she has been faithful to us, to the party and to the people at the grassroots. We believe in her consistent efforts at transforming Apapa and we will continue to support her efforts to bring more development to Apapa and its environs,” he said.

In her response, the deputy speaker also expressed appreciation to all members of the different groups, party faithful and all the stakeholders for deeming it fit to commit the future of Apapa constituency in her hand for the next four years.

Meranda said she was honoured to witness the growing demand for her representation in the Lagos State House of Assembly for the 4th term.She promised not to disappoint the people that had reposed faith in her.

“The endorsement from my people is another call to serve. It is also a challenge for me to do more and it a lesson for me also that whatever we decide to do in life, we must be conscious of the fact that people are watching us- whether it is something that is good or bad- people are watching.

“I want to assure you all that I will never take this for granted.I have never disappointed you before and I will never disappoint you with this opportunity, especially, to all that contributed their little resources to buy the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of our party for me.

“I am committed to the progress and development of Apapa,I am committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr.President and I am committed to the progress of Lagos State and once again,I will not take your trust in me for granted,” she stated.