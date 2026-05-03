TotalEnergies, NNPC Launch 2026 VIA Programme Targeting 600 Students

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, have launched the 2026 edition of the VIA Safe Mobility for Young People programme.

The initiative will engage 600 students under the age of 18 across 30 public secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Rivers states, to promote road safety awareness and inclusive mobility.

Through the programme, students are encouraged to become ambassadors of road safety by expressing safety challenges in their communities through artworks, songs, poems and drama, while also proposing practical solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Acting General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Moyosola Areola, said the initiative was not only for awareness creation but would empower young people to take responsibility for safer mobility.

“The VIA Safe Mobility for Young People programme goes beyond teaching road safety; it is about empowering young people to understand their environment and take responsibility for safer journeys,” she said.

She added that this year’s focus on inclusivity was designed to ensure that no child, particularly the most vulnerable, is left behind in road safety efforts.

“By giving students the knowledge and platform to act, we are raising a generation that will champion safer and more inclusive mobility in their communities,” she added.

The VIA programme has been implemented in 43 countries, reaching more than 924,000 young people.