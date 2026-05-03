‘The Devil’s Godfather’ Draws Attention to Regional Nollywood Growth

Iyke Bede





A new film, ‘The Devil’s Godfather’, has brought focus to film production efforts emerging outside Lagos, following its premiere recently.

Shot and premiered in Enugu, the production reflects ongoing efforts by filmmakers working in regional hubs to build scale and visibility within Nollywood.

Actress Patience Yisa who produced the film through Patience Yisa TV, in collaboration with Earthcore Mining and Energy Resources Limited, said the project was driven by a desire to explore a politically themed narrative while improving production standards in the region.

“I wanted to do something different, and at the end of the day, an issue must be addressed. We have many issues in Nigeria, from insecurity to governance. This is a political film that speaks to the times. It encourages people to engage with politics, but with the understanding that a good name is better than wealth.”

She added that casting decisions were guided by the need for strong interpretation of the script, featuring Kanayo O. Kanayo, Destiny Etiko, Yul Edochie, Jane Obi, Alex Usifo and Emma Ayalogu among others.

She explained that film distribution was built into the production strategy from the outset, with digital platforms now making it easier for films outside Lagos to reach wider audiences and giving filmmakers more control over how and where their work is released.