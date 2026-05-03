  • Sunday, 3rd May, 2026

The Temple Company Marks Decade with Leadership

Life & Style | 8 seconds ago

Iyke Bede

The Temple Company has marked its 10th anniversary with a leadership transition, signalling a shift from its founding phase to a new cycle of growth.

Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Idris Olorunnimbe has exited the company following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in line with provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act, and to focus on a broader portfolio of advisory and investment interests.

The company has named Terfa Tilley-Gyado, previously an Executive Director, as President to lead its next phase. His appointment keeps succession within the existing leadership and places responsibility for the company’s direction in familiar hands.

Speaking on the new direction, Tilley-Gyado said: “We commend our visionary founder for laying the building blocks that will help me and my team propel this organisation to the next level. Our partners can be assured of a renewed commitment to push the boundaries of African excellence through the creative industry.”

Since its establishment in 2016, The Temple Company has grown from a talent management outfit into a multi-vertical creative business with interests across media, entertainment, sports and the arts. Its expansion includes ventures such as Ogidi Studios, TMPL Motion Pictures and H&T Agency, reflecting a broader push into content production.

As part of the reorganisation, the company also elevated several executives into senior management, naming Yemisi Falaye as Vice President, Legal and Learning; Kolawole Fashola as Vice President, Operations and Tech; Femi Salawu as Vice President, Influence and Reputation; Adedamilola Adedotun as Vice President, Ventures and Sports; and Oladoyin Bakare as Vice President, People and Partnerships.

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