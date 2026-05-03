18 Dreams Took Flight at Tiwa Savage’s Berklee in Nigeria Grand Finale  

On Sunday, April 26, Lagos glittered with music, star power, and emotion as the “Berklee in Nigeria” programme by the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation and Berklee College of Music came to a spectacular close.

The grand finale which took place at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Arts and Culture (formerly National Theatre) was a celebration of talent, mentorship, and opportunity, where 18 young artists out of the over 100 who enrolled, saw their dreams take flight with scholarships to study at Berklee College of Music in the United States.

The entertainment world turned out in full force to support the initiative. Rita Dominic, Nancy Isime, Yeni Kuti, Tobi Bakre, and Waje were among the celebrities spotted in the audience, cheering on the rising stars. Hosts Darey Art Alade and Kiekie kept the energy high, blending humour and charisma with effortless stage presence.

The performances were nothing short of electrifying. Participants showcased original compositions developed during the week-long bootcamp, delivering a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, soul, jazz, and contemporary Nigerian sounds. Backed by live instrumentation—a hallmark of Berklee’s globally acclaimed training style—the young artists proved that Nigeria’s next generation of musicians is ready for the world stage.

The emotional highlight of the evening came when 18 participants were awarded scholarships worth $2.3 million to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Tears, cheers, and standing ovations filled the hall as the winners realised their journey from Lagos to global opportunity had just begun. For many, it was the first time structured, world-class music education felt within reach.

Launched in February 2026, the Berklee in Nigeria programme stands out as a deliberate effort to invest in Nigeria’s creative future. By combining local talent with international expertise, the initiative not only elevates artistic standards but also creates a clear pathway for young musicians to access global platforms.