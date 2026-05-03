For Ambode, It’s Time to Embrace Political Retirement

In the tournament that is Lagos governance, the most difficult skill for any leader to master is the graceful exit. For Akinwunmi Ambode, the signals from the political establishment suggest that his window for an active return has closed. The machinery of power has recalibrated, leaving the former governor with a legacy to protect but no viable path back to office.

Since his departure in 2019, various reports have suggested he might seek a platform elsewhere. Rumours linked him to the ADC and the Labour Party, yet Ambode has consistently dismissed these as fabrications. Instead, he has opted for a posture of strategic alignment, publicly endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 ambitions and pledging his energy to the ruling party.

This commitment to the APC hierarchy appears to be a recognition of current realities. The party leadership recently consolidated around Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, pointing to a clear succession plan that excludes past occupants. In a system built on continuity and internal consensus, such moves effectively finalise the transition to a new political generation.

Ambode’s four years in office were marked by significant technocratic achievements and visible urban transformation.

However, maintaining influence in Lagos requires a constant maintenance of alliances that his camp has largely seen go dormant. Without the active backing of the state’s primary power brokers, a populist comeback remains a theoretical exercise rather than a practical possibility.

There is a distinct dignity in transitioning from an active player to an elder statesman. By stepping away from the friction of the ballot, Ambode can preserve his reputation as an administrator who contributed to the state’s development. Pursuing a vanished mandate only serves to invite unnecessary conflict with the current order.

Lagos politics rarely look backwards. The system is designed to reward those who facilitate the future, not those who linger on past grievances. For the man once at the centre of the storm, the most effective move now is a quiet withdrawal from the front lines. The ‘Ambo Era’ has concluded; the wiser choice is to let the record stand as it is.