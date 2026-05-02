Plateau Grocery Seller Wins N5m as Golden Morn Rewards Nigerians

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Light Nwobodo

A small-scale grocery seller from Plateau State, Ejiofor Akujieze, has emerged the grand prize winner of N5 million in the Golden Morn Golden Hunt, a nationwide consumer campaign by Nestle Nigeria that rewarded Nigerians with a total of N80 million in cash and prizes.

Akujieze, who expressed surprise at his win, described the moment as life-changing. “It came as a shock to me. I won N5 million, and it will go a long way. I am very grateful,” he said, noting that the prize will support the expansion of his grocery business.

The Golden Morn Golden Hunt, which commenced in January 2026, recorded strong participation from consumers across the country, with over 200,000 entries received. Designed around Golden Morn’s smaller, affordable pack sizes to encourage wider participation, the campaign made it easier for more Nigerians to take part. At the end of seven draws, a total of 16,324 winners emerged, receiving cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N1 million, alongside airtime rewards and exciting items such as washing machines, MacBooks, iPhones, and 55-inch televisions, in addition to the grand prize.

Speaking on the campaign, Omofasa Orhiunu, Category Manager, Healthy Cereals at Nestle Nigeria, said the initiative was designed to connect more closely with consumers while giving them an opportunity to experience the brand.

“Golden Morn has been part of everyday life for Nigerian families, and with the Golden Hunt, we wanted more people to experience that,” he said. “It gave both our loyal consumers and new ones the opportunity to enjoy a nourishing product that fits into their daily routines, while also being rewarded in a simple and accessible way.”

Also speaking, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to creating value for consumers beyond its products.

“For over 40 years, Golden Morn has been nourishing Nigerian families and earning their trust,” he said. “The Golden Hunt was our way of recognising that trust and giving back in a way that is meaningful and inclusive. What has been most inspiring are the real stories behind the wins, how this has made a difference in people’s lives. That is what truly matters to us.”

Golden Morn, a cherished homegrown brand, continues to provide wholesome nourishment made from carefully selected grains. It is enriched through its Grain Smart blend, which combines essential vitamins and minerals to support energy and overall wellbeing for individuals and families.

Through initiatives like the Golden Hunt, Nestlé Nigeria continues to strengthen its connection with consumers while delivering on its commitment to providing accessible, nutritious food and supporting thriving communities across the country.

In another development, NESCAFE, Nigeria’s leading coffee brand, has announced the launch of its nationwide Next Level Promo, running from April to June 2026. The campaign offers consumers over N80 million in cash and meaningful prizes that support entrepreneurial growth.