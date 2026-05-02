Oyo 2027: APC Leaders Endorse Alli as Governorship Candidate

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Acting in unison with the consensus approach adopted by leaders in Lagos and Ogun states, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State yesterday endorsed Senator Sharafadeen Alli as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for next year’s election, signaling a major step towards internal unity and strategic alignment.



The endorsement was ratified during a high-level leadership summit held in Samonda, Ibadan, where prominent party stakeholders across the state converged to deliberate on the party’s electoral strategy ahead of the next general election.

Speaking at the gathering, Senator Ayo Adeseun explained that the meeting was convened primarily to affirm Senator Alli’s candidacy and to build consensus among party leaders.



According to him, the decision followed extensive consultations and was further reinforced by the position of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement, Adeseun revealed that he had previously met with the President in Abuja, where Tinubu reportedly provided strong justification for backing Alli as the party’s standard-bearer in Oyo State.

He emphasised that, as the national leader of the APC, the President’s preference carries significant weight and should be respected by party members.



“Mr. President remains the leader of our party, and his opinion on who flies the party’s flag must be given due consideration,” Adeseun stated, noting that Alli had already declared his intention to contest the governorship seat prior to the endorsement.

Similarly, another leader of the party, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, reaffirmed the position of the party leadership, disclosing that he also held discussions with President Tinubu, who, according to him, endorsed Alli as the preferred candidate for the 2027 election in Oyo State.



Ibikunle called on other aspirants within the APC to align with the consensus decision in the interest of party unity and electoral success.

He stressed that internal cohesion would be critical for the APC to mount a formidable challenge in the forthcoming governorship race.



The summit witnessed a large turnout of party leaders, stakeholders, and representatives from all geopolitical zones of Oyo State and from the 33 local government areas of the state, underscoring the significance of the endorsement.

In his response, Senator Alli thanked the leaders and other members of the party for the show of support and promised that he shall not hesitate to give governance of inclusiveness.

He assured the leaders and members of the party that he would not disappoint them, thanking the President for providing good guidance for the party in the state.

With this development, the APC in Oyo State appears to be consolidating its ranks early, positioning Senator Alli as the focal point of its 2027 governorship ambition while aiming to avoid internal divisions that have affected past electoral outcomes.

Notable among the leaders were a longtime chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke; a former secretary to the state government, Alhaji Akin Olajide; Alhaji Raufu Bello; Pa Ajisafe Kamarudeen; Alhaji Audu Marafa, Chief MKO Laoye; Chief Ahmed Ayinla Adeyemo; Honourable Niran Adeyoju; Chief Kehinde Balogun; Chief Omilabu Ghandi; Honourable Sola Ogunbode; Alhaji Kensington; Hon. George Akintola: Waheed Olajide; Mrs Hannah Ogunesan; Basir Akanbi; Segun Odebunmi; Ayo Adeseun: Sina Alabi; Rotimi Ajanaku; Ibrahim Bolomope; Kayode Fagunma; Shakiru Fajinmi; Wasiu Akinmoyede Olafisoye., Remi Odetomi, Tajudeen Salaudeen, Rotimi Ajanaku, DA Lawal, Lowo Obisesan, Lanre Otiti