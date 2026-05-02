Abejide Dumps ADC, Alleges Hijack By Opposition Coalition

.Atiku warns ADC: don’t be complacent

.Rivers party says supreme court judgement represents significant restoration of legal clarity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the National Assembly, Leke Abejide, has announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This was as the former vice president and a chieftain of the ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has warned members of the party not to be complacent, but always be battle ready.

Also adding his voice to the apex court’s ruling, Chairman-elect of the ADC in Rivers State, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, said the Supreme Court’s judgement represents significant restoration of legal clarity, noting the party will focus on winning the 2027 general elections.

Abejide, who was elected twice into the House of Representatives on the ADC platform, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “I joined ADC, nurtured it to national recognition as a political party with representation in both national and state assemblies. The party structure was funded by me as the then national leader of the party, which I have willingly relinquished to the current national chairman, Honourable Nafiu Bala Gombe, and I wish him good luck as he continues to fight for his rights in court.

“I have decided to change the broken bricks in the ADC and become a cornerstone in a better political party with a strong structure that will benefit my people.”

The lawmaker’s announcement comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reinstated the David Mark-led leadership following the Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis rocking the ADC on Thursday.

Abejide accused Mark and other members of the opposition coalition of hijacking the party, which he said prompted his decision to challenge them in court.

“It is a painful decision but necessary to save my political future from those who came to destroy my former political party that I laboured hard to nurture and loved dearly,” he said.

Abejide declined to disclose his next political destination, saying his next move would be made public soon.

“You will know any moment from now where I am heading to. Maybe by the time I obtain my form, it will be clear to you,” the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, the former vice President said that though he welcomes the judgement of the Supreme Court restating the leadership of Senator Mark as the National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary.



According to Atiku, “Even as we welcome the Supreme Court’s firm affirmation of David Mark and the leadership of our great party, the African Democratic Congress, let no one be lulled into complacency.



“The road ahead remains long in our cause to take back and rescue our country.

“This victory belongs to Nigerians, the courageous millions who refuse to surrender their future. We thank them, and we urge them to remain steadfast, because the struggle is far from over.



“As we press on, let this truth guide us: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” Atiku said.



In the same vein, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Oba Maduabuchi, said the Supreme Court decision on the ADC should not warrant celebration.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’, Maduabuchi said nothing has been decided.

He was reacting to the April 30 decision of the apex court, which vacated the order of the Court of Appeal that barred the recognition of Mark as the National Chairman of the ADC.



THISDAY reports that in a unanimous judgement of the Supreme Court, Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba held that the Court of Appeal ought not to have made such an order because it was not sought by any of the parties in the matter.

Airing his own opinion, Maduabuchi said, “The ADC had no business at the Supreme Court. There was no appealable decision by the Federal High Court.

“The Court of Appeal overstepped its bounds by making an order no one sought. In reaching the proper decision that there was no valid appeal by the David Mark faction, the Court of Appeal went a step further and ordered that the status quo be maintained.

“That was wrong. When INEC, acting on the Court of Appeal’s order, removed David Mark, it was on solid ground. The Appellate Court’s order was to maintain status quo ante bellum, not status quo.”

In another development, the chairman-elect of the ADC in Rivers State, Dr. Dimkpa described the Supreme Court judgement as a welcomed development even as the judgement set aside the earlier order of the Court of Appeal which directed parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum in the ongoing leadership dispute within the party.

Dimkpa said, “the ruling represents a significant restoration of legal clarity and due process, reaffirming the principle that judicial actions must remain within the bounds of established jurisdiction.”

The Supreme Court further directed that the substantive issues be returned to the trial court for proper hearing and determination, thereby reinforcing confidence in the judicial process and institutional order.

He noted that the decision of the Supreme Court provides a clear and lawful pathway forward, while emphasising the party’s commitment to internal democracy, stability, and respect for the rule of law.

The chairman-elect noted that with the legal position now clarified, the ADC in Rivers State is intensifying efforts towards strategic preparation for the forthcoming elections.

“The party’s immediate priorities include, strengthening grassroots structures across all 23 local government areas, wards, and polling units, expanding membership base through ongoing registration and stakeholder engagement, building a disciplined, law-abiding, and issue-driven political movement.”

According to him, the party will articulate a clear governance agenda that reflects the aspirations of the people of Rivers State, adding that the party is not merely preparing to participate in the elections, but “is positioning itself as a credible alternative ready to win and govern effectively.”

The Rivers State ADC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, due process, and democratic principles, noting that the Supreme Court’s decision marks a critical step in strengthening institutional integrity within the party and the broader political system.

Dimkpa called on all members, supporters, and stakeholders to remain united, focused, and committed as it continues to build a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking political platform.

He concluded that the ADC remains confident that with unity, discipline, and collective resolve, a new and better Rivers State can be achieved.