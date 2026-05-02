Tinubu Begins Two-week Long Three-nation Trip Today

.To attend energy transition summit, African CEO forum, hold high-level meetings with senior global, African business leaders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today on a two-week long visit to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

According to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s first stop will be in France, after which he will depart for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Africa-France Summit scheduled to begin next week.

Co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron of France and President William Ruto of Kenya, the summit focuses on energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, restructuring of global financing architecture, and climate action.

Tinubu’s participation at the summit from May 11th to May 12th, 2026 will underscore Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.

The summit, with the theme ‘Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth’ will provide a high-level platform for African leaders and their French counterparts to deliberate on critical issues affecting the continent, including economic transformation, climate resilience, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, technological advancement, and peace-building initiatives.

At the end of the Kenyan summit, the President will depart for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the annual Africa CEO Forum, taking place between May 14th and 15th.

With the theme ‘Scale or Fail’, this year’s Africa CEO Forum will be the largest gathering of African private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers, focusing on accelerating economic transformation through shared scale, regional integration, and increased cross-border investment.

Held in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the summit brings together over 2,000 top executives and national leaders to debate strategies for building resilient, competitive industries.

At the two summits, Tinubu will deliver statements highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth.

He will also hold high-level meetings with top-tier global and African business leaders.

The President, who is being accompanied on the trip by some of his ministers and senior aides, will return to Nigeria at the end of the Rwanda summit.