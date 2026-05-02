Binani Quits ADC for NDC, Dickson Hands Over Adamawa Structure to Her

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Aishat Dahiru Binani, yesterday formally defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), with the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, immediately tasking her to deliver Adamawa State to the party in the 2027 general elections.

Binani’s latest political realignment comes barely nine months after she exited the APC for the ADC, in a move that further reshapes the political landscape ahead of the next electoral cycle.

At her official unveiling in Abuja, Dickson described Binani as one of Nigeria’s most formidable female political figures and announced that the leadership structure of the party in Adamawa had effectively been entrusted to her.

He expressed confidence in her ability to galvanise support across the state and position the NDC for victory in all elective contests in 2027.

Dickson used the occasion to rally women and youths across the country to embrace the NDC, describing them as the backbone of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said, “For too long, women have only been remembered during campaigns to sing, dance and mobilise support, only to be sidelined after elections.

“This party is determined to change that narrative.

“The NDC belongs to women and young Nigerians. They are the real voters and the true drivers of democratic change in this country.”

He further urged politicians dissatisfied with their current political platforms to take advantage of what he described as the NDC’s open-door policy, insisting that every Nigerian had the constitutional right to freely associate with any political party.

“Politics is a journey. If the vehicle you boarded is no longer taking you to your destination, you have every right to disembark and board a better one. The NDC is that better vehicle,” Dickson declared.

He also disclosed that more prominent political figures were set to join the party in the coming weeks.

“There are many more leaders on the way — big names, strong voices, influential figures. The momentum is building,” he said.

In her acceptance remarks after receiving the party’s membership card and flag from the National Chairman of the NDC, Senator Moses Cleopas, Binani pledged to lead the party to victory in Adamawa in 2027.

Binani, a former senator and 2023 Adamawa State governorship candidate of the APC, explained that her decision to join the NDC was informed by the party’s policy-driven orientation and its commitment to internal democracy, transparency, fairness and equity.

According to her, the move was also largely influenced by her supporters, who had already aligned with the party before her final decision.

She said, “I carefully studied the party’s constitution and found a strong commitment to structured, policy-driven governance.

“My foremost priority has always been the interest of my supporters. They felt it was necessary to move on and had already made significant progress within the party before I formally joined.

“Today, Adamawa boasts one of the highest numbers of registered NDC members, and by the grace of God, we will deliver the state for this party in 2027,” she said.

Binani, however, declined to criticise her former political platforms, describing politics as dynamic and largely dictated by prevailing local realities.

She commended the NDC leadership for providing what she called a credible alternative platform for Nigerians and pledged to contribute significantly to the party’s growth at both state and national levels.

Also speaking, the National Women Leader of the NDC, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, described Binani as “a rare political asset” and a symbol of women’s growing influence in Nigerian politics.

She said Binani’s entry into the party marked a major boost for the NDC’s women mobilisation efforts nationwide.

“This is not just about welcoming a member; it is about receiving a woman who is breaking barriers and shattering ceilings.

“We believe that with God’s grace, this time victory will come for her in Adamawa, and the women of the NDC across Nigeria are ready to stand firmly behind her,” Manuga said.