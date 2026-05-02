Troops Eliminate 18 Terrorists in Bulabulin Forest, Clear Insurgent Enclaves in Timbuktu

.Military to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, ‘you cannot hide forever’

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in collaboration with elements of Sector 2 Stabilisation Force Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force, have eliminated 18 terrorists in Bulabulin Forest and cleared insurgent enclaves in the Timbuktu axis, forcing several others to flee with varying degrees of injuries.

Also, the military high command has issued a strong warning to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, stating that he cannot evade capture indefinitely.

The coordinated offensive, conducted under Operation Desert Sanity V, was supported by assault air platforms from the Air Component Command.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, explained that the successes were recorded during two separate but coordinated engagements involving troops of Sector 2 in the Azir Bridge (Timbuktu axis) and Bulabulin Forest areas, in close synergy with the Air Component Command.

On the Bulabulin Forest axis, troops of Sector 2, working alongside the Sector 2 Stabilisation Force Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted clearance operations on terrorist enclaves located at Mar, Subdu, Yaro Lawanti, and Yaro Shuwari, as well as other adjoining areas within the Bulabulin Forest and along the Kamadogu Yobe stretch.

“All identified life-support structures were destroyed during the operation.

“Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of nine AK-47 rifles, three PKT anti-aircraft machine guns, five motorcycles, assorted ammunition, and materials used for the fabrication of improvised explosive devices, significantly disrupting terrorist logistics and operational capabilities within the axis,” the statement said.

Similarly, along the Timbuktu axis at the Wajiroko–Sabongari corridor, troops engaged terrorists with support from the Air Component Command of OPHK.

Demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline, the troops maintained their positions and effectively neutralised the insurgents.

Further exploitation revealed seven neutralised terrorists, while additional blood trails and body parts suggested higher casualties inflicted during the engagement.

Recovered items included AK-47 rifles, RPG tubes, a large cache of ammunition, bandoliers, and communication equipment.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba noted that the Air Component Command played a decisive role in both operations by providing sustained Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), which enhanced accurate target acquisition and real-time situational awareness for coordinated ground assaults.

He added that precision air interdiction strikes were carried out on confirmed terrorist positions and fleeing elements, further decimating insurgents and ensuring the success of the synchronised air–land offensive.

Troops, supported by volunteer forces, are currently conducting follow-up exploitation operations along the Forfor, Multe, and Wajiroko axes to consolidate gains, pursue fleeing terrorists, and prevent any attempt at regrouping.

These operations, according to the statement, underscore OPHK’s growing operational effectiveness and sustained dominance across the theatre.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterated that troops remain actively on the trail of Turji and are intensifying operations aimed at locating and neutralising him. It stressed that sustained pressure will eventually close in on him.

The military maintained that while he may continue to attempt to evade arrest, ongoing intelligence-led operations will ultimately ensure that he is brought to justice.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, made this known while responding to questions from journalists during the monthly briefing on operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the federation.

He said, “Bello Turji — as I mentioned in one of my earlier briefings when you raised this question — my response remains the same: we are on his trail. One of these days, you will hear that he has been taken out, because he cannot hide for long or forever. At some point, he will slip up, and the troops will take advantage of that.”

General Onoja also called for patience regarding the ongoing closed door trial involving alleged coup plotters in the interest of national security.

Responding to questions on why journalists were barred from covering the ongoing general court martial, he said: “The issue of the court martial is not within my purview to comment on. Secondly, as I stated earlier in the year, you will be informed at the appropriate time, and I believe you have been kept updated on all matters necessary for public knowledge. When the process began, the Armed Forces issued a statement outlining what would take place, including the names of the suspects, and you also witnessed proceedings at the Federal High Court. For now, in the interest of national security, I urge patience. In due course, all the information you require will be made available—you may even have more information than expected on the matter.”

On the benefits of United States military assistance in Nigeria’s ongoing counter-insurgency operations, the Director explained: “As you are well aware, the United States military is primarily here to provide training and intelligence support. They do not have boots on the ground; they are offering advisory and operational assistance, and I can say that their support has been significant. It has contributed to the operations you have seen over the past four weeks.

“We are therefore very satisfied with the United States and the support they have provided, and going forward, I am confident that we will continue to receive further assistance that will enhance our efforts. Nigerians have also acknowledged the considerable improvements being made.

“This is a war we are fighting, so we should focus on the positives rather than the negatives. Inevitably, there will be losses—that is a fact—but we must consider the broader picture. Are we winning the war overall? I believe so. Are we also suffering losses? We acknowledge that as well.”