2027: Adebutu Declares Governorship Ambition

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The 2023 Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has officially declared his intention to contest for the office of Ogun State Governor under the platform of the same party in the 2027 general elections.

Adebitu’s declaration was conveyed in a letter addressed to the PDP leadership at both the state and local government levels made available to journalists yesterday by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya.

The letter dated April 30, 2026, was directed to the Ogun State Chairman of the PDP through the party Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government chapter.

In the letter, Adebutu expressed appreciation to party leaders and members for their continued support and loyalty, emphasising the need for unity and collective purpose as the party prepares for the forthcoming elections.

Adebutu, who previously flew the PDP’s flag in the last gubernatorial election, reiterated his commitment to the party’s ideals and his determination to offer purposeful leadership to the people of Ogun State.

He highlighted his longstanding involvement in the party, noting his contributions and dedication to strengthening the PDP’s presence across the state.

Describing himself as a law-abiding citizen and loyal party member, Adebutu stated that his decision to once again seek the governorship position stems from a desire to build on past experiences and deliver impactful governance.

He emphasised the importance of continuity, people-centered policies, and inclusive development as key pillars of his vision.

The PDP chieftain also called on party stakeholders to remain united and focused, stressing that internal cohesion would be critical to the party’s success at the polls.

He assured members of his willingness to collaborate with all factions within the party to achieve a common goal.