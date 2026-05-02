ACB Building: Court Adjourns Arraignment for Second Time Over Defendants’ Absence

Wale Igbintade

The Lagos State High Court has fixed May 20, 2026, for the arraignment of Alhaja Ganiyat Abiola Ulom and Mr. Oluseye Olusoga, over alleged forceful entry into a 13-storey building on Lagos Island.

The date was set by Justice Sherifat Sonaike, sitting at the J.I.C. Taylor Courthouse.

Olusoga, the Managing Director of Consolidated Discounts Limited, is standing trial alongside Ulom in a two-count charge marked LD/27748C/2026.

The property, popularly known as the ACB Building and located at No.100 Broad Street, was reportedly in the possession of one Samuel Arisi and undergoing renovation at the time of the alleged incident.

The matter, which came up twice for arraignment, could not proceed on either occasion due to the absence of both defendants, marking the second time the case has stalled at the arraignment stage owing to their non-appearance..

Yetunde A. Ajayi, a Deputy Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, appeared for the prosecution, while Eze Okam represented the second defendant. Counsel for the first defendant was, however, absent.

Ajayi informed the court that although the defendants were not present, parties were exploring an amicable settlement.

She added that the prosecution remained ready to proceed with the arraignment should settlement efforts fail.

Responding, Okam reminded the court that he had earlier indicated that the second defendant was out of the country but would be available at the next adjourned date.

He urged the court to grant an adjournment to enable his client attend the proceedings.

Following submissions from counsel, Justice Sonaike adjourned the matter to May 20, 2026, for arraignment.

The two-count charge reads: “Conspiracy to commit an offence, contrary to Section 412 of the Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Alhaja Ganiyat Abiola Ulom (F), on or about the year 2021, conspired with Oluseye Olusoga (M) to forcefully enter a thirteen-storey building, popularly known as the ACB Building, located at No. 100 Broad Street, Lagos Island, a property in the possession of Samuel Arisi and undergoing renovation.

“Forcible entry, contrary to Section 52 of the Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. That you, Alhaja Ganiyat Abiola Ulom (F) and Oluseye Olusoga (M), on or about the year 2021, forcefully entered a thirteen-storey building, popularly known as the ACB Building, located at No. 100 Broad Street, Lagos Island, a property in the possession of Samuel Arisi, thereby halting the ongoing renovation works on the property.”