TotalEnergies, NNPC Launch 2026 VIA Programme Targeting 600 Students

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has launched the 2026 edition of the VIA Safe Mobility for Young People programme, with a renewed focus on protecting vulnerable schoolchildren across Nigeria.

The initiative, which is supported by the TotalEnergies Foundation, will engage 600 students under the age of 18 across 30 public secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Rivers states, promoting road safety awareness and inclusive mobility.

Building on the progress recorded in 2025, the 2026 edition emphasises children who are most at risk, including those who walk long distances to school, navigate high-traffic routes, or are often excluded from safety interventions.

Through the programme, students are encouraged to become ambassadors of road safety by expressing safety challenges in their communities through artworks, songs, poems and drama, while also proposing practical solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Acting General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Moyosola Areola, said the initiative goes beyond awareness creation to empowering young people to take responsibility for safer mobility.

“The VIA Safe Mobility for Young People programme goes beyond teaching road safety; it is about empowering young people to understand their environment and take responsibility for safer journeys,” she said.

She added that this year’s focus on inclusivity is designed to ensure that no child, particularly the most vulnerable, is left behind in road safety efforts.

“By giving students the knowledge and platform to act, we are raising a generation that will champion safer and more inclusive mobility in their communities,” she said.

The VIA programme has been implemented in 43 countries, reaching more than 924,000 young people, and contributes to the achievement of key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including health, education, sustainable cities, and partnerships.

In Nigeria, the initiative is implemented by the GreenLight Initiative, a non-profit organisation focused on road safety advocacy and community mobilisation, in collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and relevant education authorities.

The programme is expected to run through the academic year, culminating in exhibitions and recognition of outstanding student contributions aimed at improving road safety in their communities.