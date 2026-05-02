Ekiti Church Attack: Olawepo-Hashim Condemns Killing, Abduction of Worshippers

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential candidate and energy entrepreneur, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has condemned the brutal attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) No. 2 in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, describing the incident as shocking and deeply disturbing.

Armed bandits, reportedly numbering about seven, invaded a revival gathering at approximately 7:30p.m., opened fire with sophisticated weapons, killed the invited pastor, and abducted no fewer than 13 worshippers.

Eyewitnesses said the attack lasted for about 40 minutes, throwing the community into chaos as residents fled for safety, leaving the area largely deserted.

Reacting to the tragedy, Olawepo-Hashim expressed profound sorrow over the loss of life and the abduction of innocent worshippers. He extended condolences to the family of the slain pastor, the church, and the people of Eda Oniyo and surrounding communities.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those abducted, and I stand in solidarity with their families at this painful time,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim also raised concerns over the reported delay in security response despite distress calls made during the attack, noting that timely intervention could have significantly reduced the scale of the tragedy.

While acknowledging the deployment of security personnel currently combing nearby bushes in search of the abductors and victims, he stressed the need for a more proactive, intelligence-driven security architecture.

“Our communities cannot continue to live at the mercy of criminal elements. Places of worship must remain sanctuaries of peace, not theatres of violence,” he stated.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the immediate release of the abducted victims and ensure the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and prosecuted.

He further urged governments at all levels to strengthen local security frameworks, improve rapid response capabilities, and restore public confidence in the safety of lives and property.

The incident has heightened concerns over insecurity in rural communities, with residents of Eda Oniyo still gripped by fear as search operations continue.