Eyiboh’s Suspension Backfires in Esit Eket Ward

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A controversial move to suspend Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 9, Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has sparked backlash and legal threats.

An Ex-Officio member of the ward, Edet Ben, has formally disclaimed the suspension process in a sworn affidavit before the High Court in Uyo, describing the exercise as fraudulent and non-existent.

He stated that no meeting was convened on April 22, 2026, to deliberate on any disciplinary action against anyone and denied ever attending or endorsing such proceedings.

Ben further alleged that his name and signature were falsely included in an attendance list tied to the purported suspension, disowning both the document and a related “Letter of Suspension” addressed to party leadership both at the chapter and state levels.

In a separate notice, Ben demanded the immediate removal of his name, a public retraction, and cessation of further use of his identity without consent, warning of legal action if ignored beyond 24 hours.

The disputed suspension, reportedly announced by a faction within the ward, accused Hon. Eyiboh of anti-party activity.

However, the allegation has drawn widespread criticism for targeting a figure said to have recently mobilised grassroot support for top APC leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno.

A grassroots political group, Ward Nine New Era (WNNE) had earlier, dismissed the suspension as “malicious, baseless, and void,” questioning both the legitimacy of the ward executives and the logic of penalising community mobilisation efforts to enhance party strengths

New Era had wondered why only Eyiboh was singled out for the purported suspension, when other respected leaders of Esit Eket LGA who attended the community stakeholders’ endorsement meeting were not called out for suspension.

Ward Nine New Era listed stakeholders to include the former NDDC Managing Director, Sir Bassey Dan-Abia; former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bassey Essien; former Member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon(Dr). Usoro Akpan-Uso; former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon (Dr) Ini Adiakpan who is also a current Delivery Advisor to the Governor, among many others.

The group maintained that due process was not followed and urged members to disregard the action.

Analysts have described the episode as a “self-defeating contradiction and contortion,” arguing that branding pro-party advocacy as anti-party conduct exposes internal inconsistencies and weakens the credibility of those sponsoring the purported suspension.

“With allegations of forgery, denial of due process, and rising internal dissent, the attempted suspension now unravels potential rift shifting from a disciplinary claim into a legal and political liability for its promoters,” a source declared.