Emmanuel Fernandez From Backwaters to Scottish Front Burners

As recent as last season, two-capped Super Eagles defender, Emmanuel Fernandez was struggling with Peterborough United in the English EFL League One, which is the third tier of football in England. In the summer transfer window, he joined Glasgow Rangers for a paltry sum of 3.5 million pounds and has since established himself as a key figure in the heart of the Ibrox defence, culminating in not only emerging as Rangers Player of the Year but also being recognised in the 2025/2026 SPFL Team of the Season. Beyond personal awards, the defender is aiming to win the league title in his first season in Scotland

Over the weekend, Glasgow Rangers official website informed that Emmanuel Fernandez has been voted Rangers Men’s Player of the Year for the 2025-2026 season, and the two-capped Nigeria international collected the final award during Rangers’ 2026 Player Awards in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

A summer signing from Peterborough United, the commanding defender has emerged as a standout performer for Danny Röhl’s side, scoring five goals in 23 Scottish Premiership appearances while also playing a key role in the team’s 12 clean sheets in the division.

The 24-year-old made his debut in the Europa League this term, and was on target in the Scottish League Cup against Alloa Athletic.

His rise to prominence is all the more remarkable considering he was competing in the third tier of English football just a year ago.

He was the only Rangers player named in PFA Scotland’s Premiership Team of the Year for 2025-2026.

Renowned for his composure and physical presence, the centre-back has delivered a string of commanding performances, while also proving dangerous in attacking set-piece situations. His consistency and impact have made him a fan favourite among the Light Blues faithful.

The newest Super Eagles superstar revealed that an inclusion in the team of the season wasn’t something he expected to happen in his first-ever top-flight season.

“It was a bit of a shock to be in the Team of the Year as I started playing a bit later in the season,” the former Brentford man said, as revealed by Rangers’ official website.

“To be named in it, I am so grateful to my teammates and the staff, as well as the other players in the league for voting for me.

“I didn’t expect it, but to do it in my first season here, to get that recognition is a moment I won’t forget.

“Spain (the pre-season training) was one of the best things we have done.

“I spoke to players, maybe, I didn’t speak to as much before the trip. It was good for team bonding and it was nice to play in the heat – you don’t get much of that here.

“We all enjoyed it,” Fernandez concluded.

Fernandez’s season with Rangers could get even better if they usurp Hearts in the race for the SPFL title at the end of the season.

Indeed, Super Eagles have congratulated the defender, following his emergence as Player of the Year at Rangers FC.

Reacting to the accolade, the Nigeria national football team took to their official X account to celebrate the achievement, writing: “Congratulations @EFernandez17_ on winning the Rangers Men’s Player of the Year Award last night.”

With the PFA Scotland Team of the Year and Rangers’ Men’s Player of the Year award in the bag, Fernandez has set his sights on a strong finish to the season with Rangers FC, insisting that delivering the Scottish Premiership title would be the ideal send-off for long-serving captain James Tavernier.

The Nigerian defender, speaking via the club’s official platform, addressed the emotional weight of Tavernier’s decision to leave Ibrox after 11 seasons, an announcement that has reverberated through the dressing room at a critical stage of the campaign.

Rangers remain firmly in the title race, and Fernandez made it clear that while the squad is motivated to honour their departing captain, the focus must remain on immediate objectives.

“We all know what we need to do until the end of the season and it would be the perfect send off for him, but we have to take it one game at a time,” Fernandez said.

“It was tough when he told us and we were a bit shell-shocked. We all congratulated him and showed him love and we want to bring something back for him.”

Tavernier’s exit marks the end of an era at Rangers. Since joining in 2015, he has been a central figure in the club’s modern resurgence, leading them to domestic success and European competitiveness, while establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers in the league.

For Fernandez, the captain’s influence has been personal, as much as professional.

The defender, who joined Rangers from Peterborough United, revealed that Tavernier played a key role in helping him adjust to the expectations and scale of the club.

“I feel since I came here that he has been in my corner, he has supported me when I needed it,” he said.

“When I signed, I didn’t understand the size of the club, but his calm leadership carried me through.”

Fernandez recalled a defining moment early in his Rangers journey, when Tavernier’s encouragement helped shape his breakthrough.

“I remember when the gaffer came in, we played Hibs away and Tav spoke to me and told me I would get my opportunity.

“The game after that against Livingston I played and that moment from Tav lifted me up. I knew I had his trust.”

He went on to describe Tavernier’s leadership style as understated but effective, built on trust rather than volume.

“He isn’t a shouter, he makes it easy for players and he makes you think you can play your own game.

“On the pitch you know what he gives to the team, as well as his leadership, which is amazing.”

Despite the impending departure, Fernandez expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to maintain standards.

“We will miss him a lot. He has been here 11 years, he knows the league, how to be at Rangers.

“But we have other characters who can step up, who know how to be at Rangers.”

Rangers have been on a positive run, losing just once in recent matches, positioning themselves as genuine contenders in the title race.

“We have been on a positive run, everyone knows we have a real opportunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 6ft 5in defender’s aerial dominance, composure on the ball and impressive performances have caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe.

Rangers are braced for significant interest and are reportedly set to demand at least £25m – with some sources suggesting a higher valuation up to £35m – for the centre-back, who has three years left on his contract.

Manager Rohl has praised Fernandez as a role model for the club’s development strategy and hopes to keep him, but the club may find it difficult to resist substantial Premier League bids.

Peterborough also have a sell-on clause attached to any deal, which will drive Rangers’ asking price upwards.

Arsenal lead the domestic pursuit, with the Gunners closely monitoring the giant defender as a potential reinforcement for their backline.

Chelsea have also shown keen interest, while West Ham United are actively linked and could make a concrete approach.

Everton complete a notable Premier League contingent keeping tabs on his progress.

In Europe, Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have registered strong admiration, with some sources indicating they were among the earliest to show interest.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge are understood to be seriously pursuing the player, while Dutch clubs Ajax and Feyenoord have been mentioned as potential suitors, too.

Earlier whispers even connected Fernandez with Bayern Munich, though that link has been cooled by sources. Fernandez himself has spoken positively about life at Rangers and recently encouraged teammates to commit long-term, suggesting he is settled for now.

However, a record-breaking fee for the club could tempt Rangers to sell, particularly if it helps fund further squad investment.

Rangers’ model is to buy low and sell high, so should a bid match their expectations, it will be accepted.

Their current record sale is defender Calvin Bassey, who joined Ajax for an initial £19.6m (rising to £22.5m with add-ons) in July 2022.

However, Rohl has urged the defender to stay for at least one more season, considering he could play in the biggest stage of European football, for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“In terms of Manny (Fernandez), he knows what he has here. He’s developed very quickly. We should not forget that one year ago he was playing in League One.

“Now he plays for a big club. And if everything goes well and we get what we want, maybe he can play next year in the highest competition (Champions League),” the 36-year-old concluded.

On the international stage, Fernandez came off the bench to make his Nigeria debut in a friendly against Iran on March 27, before finding the net on his first start four days later in a 2–2 draw with Jordan.