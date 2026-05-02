Chivas Regals ‘IRISEWERISE’ Moments Rewards Fans 

Chivas Regal recently hosted an exclusive matchday experience that celebrated positive vibes, lifestyle, the passion and collective spirit of football, in continuation of its belief that success is a shared celebration, reflecting the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise’, Chivas Regal.

The Chivas Watch Party, which brought together football lovers, cultural tastemakers, and stylish fans for a celebration, rewarded Nigerian fans with iconic Arsenal jersey signed by some of its players, that redefined the matchday experience during a recent Premier League match between Man City and Arsenal.

The event hosted by Excel Joab, who in his traditional voice mesmerizing gimmicks ensured that from arrival to finish fans were kept on their knees and nerves in the tense Chivas Watch Party. The matchday experience also witnessed specially engraved bottles offered to the fans.

For an event that is synonymous with Chivas Scotch whiskey brand, hostesses styled as referees to the immersive fan zones and mixology lounges, captured the atmosphere of the game.

The partnership between Chivas Regals and Arsenal FC offers amazing values, not just about an individual rising, but one rising up with your team, with your crew, and with your clique, a wholesome experience.

For the winner of Do2dtun challenge, Solomon Okeuhie, who won a signed Arsenal jersey, an engraved bottle of Chivas regal, and an invite to the watch party, “the event is worthwhile as I have never dreamed of winning and being celebrated on a podium like this in my life.”

Speaking at the event, the head, media and digital, Pernod-Ricard, Enakeno Umuteme, explained the Chivas ethos and the collective success, noting that “One of the things that we try to do is to look for those platforms that work on collective success. That’s a team coming together to work together to win.

“Football is one of those passion points in Nigeria that we know that a lot of Nigerians actually resonate with,” he explained. “From our findings, we discovered that Arsenal has a lot of fan base, a very good fan base in Nigeria. Hence this partnership we are seeing today. So that’s the reason why it really is just to further push the message of I rise, we rise.

“What we are doing today is we have specially engraved bottles for our fans. Think of it as a limited edition type thing. It’s specially engraved. You can’t get it anywhere, more or less.” In attendance was one of Nigeria’s finest music icons, MI, who praised the brand’s commitment in aligning their brand’s culture to what young Nigerians like.