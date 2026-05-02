Aliko Dangote’s Bold Vision for Africa

EDGY OPTIMIST By Obinna Chima

There are moments in history when bold ideas challenge an entire continent to rethink its future. That moment may well be unfolding now, as Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote unfolds his vision to industrialise the continent.

Speaking at a presidential panel at the “Africa We Build” summit in Nairobi, alongside Kenyan President, William Ruto, as well as Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, last week, Dangote said his group is ready to build in East Africa a refinery comparable to the 650,000 barrels-per-day facility in Nigeria, provided there is strong policy backing and alignment from governments across the sub-region.

His refinery in Nigeria, already exporting fuel to Europe, offers a glimpse of what is possible when Africa begins to add value locally. The $20 billion facility is a testament to the power of domestic value addition.

Today, it stands as Nigeria’s most concrete example yet of how strategic industrial investment could unlock the full value of the country’s natural resources.

Against the backdrop of ongoing instability in the Middle East and its implications for global energy supply and price volatility, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has emerged as a stabilising force and an African-led solution to global energy challenges.

The private sector-led refinery stands as a monumental demonstration of strategic foresight, industrial courage and African self-reliance.

It also shows that the continent is not short of resources or talent, but of coordinated vision and execution. By proposing a similar investment in East Africa, Dangote is effectively asking a critical question: why should Africa remain a supplier of raw materials when it can be a producer of finished goods?

The proposed East Africa project is expected to be completed within four years, especially if East Africa’s regional leaders cooperate, Dangote stressed, kicking against Africa’s long-term practice of exporting raw materials.

The move comes amid rising intra-African energy trade, with Dangote’s refinery already exporting about 1.1 billion litres of aviation fuel to Europe.

For Dangote, Africa is further impoverishing its population of over 1.4 billion people by exporting raw materials and importing finished products.

As part of efforts to reverse the trend, his new refinery plan can reshape fuel supply, deepen regional integration, and accelerate the continent’s push towards industrial self-sufficiency.

He explained: “I can commit the two presidents (Ruto and Museveni) that are here. If they support the refinery, we’ll build the identical one that we have in Nigeria, 650,000 barrels. It will (work). There’s nothing that can stop it. We have done the one in Nigeria, and that’s why we’re taking the bold move, which we have started already.

“Piling has started. We’re building that one to a scale. 1.4 million barrels a day will be the largest refinery in the world. That’s number one. Number two, we’ll have 10 per cent of the entire United States of America’s refining capacity. And this is coming with a lot of petrochemicals.”

When completed, the joint refinery is expected to serve Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The facility is expected to process crude from across the region, supported by shared pipeline infrastructure to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

According to Dangote, consistency in government policy and strong institutional support would be critical to unlocking such large-scale investments. He stressed that uncertainty and reversals in policy had over the years discouraged long-term capital deployment across Africa.

Additionally, the Dangote Group plans to invest $40 billion across sectors, including refining, petrochemicals, fertiliser, and manufacturing, by 2030.

Dangote explained, “I want to just go into the market, and where I stand is that all Africans should invest (in the Dangote refinery). And we’ll be paying dividends in dollars. But my commitment today here is that if we agree with the three, four governments here about the refinery, we will lead and we’ll make sure that that refinery is built within the next four or five years.”

Equally important was his call for deeper regional integration. Trade within Africa remains unnecessarily difficult, with visa restrictions and bureaucratic barriers limiting movement.

Industrialisation, regional integration, and domestic investment are interconnected pillars of Africa’s future. A refinery in East Africa is about creating jobs, strengthening supply chains, and building economic linkages across borders. It is about ensuring that Africa’s resources benefit Africans first.

Of course, challenges remain. Policy inconsistency, infrastructure gaps, and political risks continue to deter long-term investments. Dangote himself acknowledges that large-scale projects of this nature require strong institutional backing and stable regulatory environments. Without these, even the most ambitious plans can falter.

“Foreign investors will never come because the foreign investor is smarter than us, so they won’t come. They can only come when they see that we are committed, we are serious, and we are investing our own money. When you invest your own money, they will join you. So, once you start, other people will come in,” he said at a recent forum in Washington, D.C.

The important takeaway from Dangote’s message is that outsiders will not build Africa’s future. It will be built by Africans who are willing to invest, innovate, and take responsibility for their own development. This requires a mindset shift.

As the continent continues to grapple with questions of growth, inclusion, and sustainability, voices like Dangote’s serve as both a reminder and a challenge.

If Africa is to move from promise to prosperity, it must embrace the kind of bold, long-term thinking that Dangote represents.