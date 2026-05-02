Abuja Drug Crackdown: NDLEA Dismantles Major Bunks, Arrests 132, Seizes 220kg Illicit Drugs

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s anti-narcotics war recorded a major breakthrough in the Federal Capital Territory as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) dismantled multiple drug hubs across Abuja and its outskirts, arresting 132 suspects and recovering over 220 kilogrammes of illicit substances in a sweeping two-week offensive.

The operation, described as one of the most coordinated crackdowns in recent months, was executed between April 11 and 25 by operatives of the Agency’s Directorate of Operations and General Investigation in collaboration with the FCT Strategic Command.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the clear out followed weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting entrenched drug networks fuelling substance abuse and criminality in the nation’s capital.

He said the raids cut across some of Abuja’s most notorious hotspots, including Torabora Hills, Area 3, Gwarinpa, AYA, Durumi, Banex, Dei-Dei, Kubwa, Apo, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Wuse Zone 4, Garki Area 10, Jabi, and the Suleja axis, where heavily fortified drug joints and distribution points were uncovered and dismantled.

A breakdown of seizures revealed a dominant cache of 214.79 kilogrammes of skunk, alongside significant quantities of controlled and hard drugs, including Diazepam, Exol, Tramadol, Mogadon, Cocaine, Rohypnol, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and bottles of codeine syrup—substances authorities said are widely abused and linked to rising cases of addiction and violent crime.

The agency disclosed that operatives encountered stiff resistance in parts of Durumi Area 1 and the Suleja market axis, where suspected traffickers attempted to repel the raids. However, the superior coordination and tactical response of NDLEA officers neutralised the threats and dismantled the networks without casualties.

Briefing the agency’s leadership, Director of Operations and General Investigation, Ahmed Sule Ningi, praised the discipline and professionalism of the operatives, stressing that sustained enforcement is critical to consolidating the gains achieved and preventing a resurgence of drug networks.

Reacting to the outcome, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the officers involved and described the operation as a decisive step toward reclaiming Abuja from the grip of drug syndicates.

He ordered the immediate replication of the operational strategy across other high-risk urban centres, signaling a broader national offensive against illicit drug trade.

Marwa emphasised that dismantling supply chains must go hand in hand with efforts to reduce demand, warning that drug cartels would continue to face sustained pressure as the agency intensifies its nationwide crackdown.

The latest operation underscores growing urgency by authorities to confront Nigeria’s deepening drug problem, with Abuja increasingly identified as a strategic hub for distribution networks.