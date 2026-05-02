Investors’ Returns on Nigerian Stock Market Surge to N56.6trn in Four Months

Kayode Tokede

The average investors’ returns on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX increased to N56.6 trillion in the first four months of 2026 amid increasing fundamentals of listed stocks and improved economic outlook.

The market capitalisation that closed for trading in 2025 at N99.376 trillion, gained N56.6 trillion or 56.97per cent to close April 30, 2026 at N155.994 trillion, while the stock market major indicator, the NGX All-Share Index, moved from 155,613.03 basis points on December 31, 2025 to 242,277.81 basis points, representing an increase of 86,664.78 or 55.69 per cent as of April 30, 2026.



The latest milestone highlights the sustained momentum in Nigeria’s stock market, which continues to attract growing interest from both domestic and institutional investors.

The stock market in the first four months of 2026 has seen inflation figure to 15.38 per cent as of March 2026 from 15.15 per cent December 2025, and the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dropping to 26.50 per cent from 27.00 per cent December 2025.



Also, the stability in the foreign exchange market, National Pension Commission (PenCom) announcing an upward revision to the permitted allocation to ordinary shares for RSA Funds I, II, III and VI-active and FTSE Russell in April 2026 reclassification of Nigeria’s from unclassified to Frontier Market status in its interim review have played critical role in the stock market performance so far in 2026.



The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, had described the milestone as a sign of growing confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.



He added that, “Nigeria’s ongoing reforms are strengthening domestic capital formation, and the market is responding positively. Increased participation by local investors, improving corporate fundamentals, and continued market modernisation are reinforcing the role of the capital market as a catalyst for long-term wealth creation and sustainable economic growth.”