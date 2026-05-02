Dangote Refinery Begins Direct Jet Fuel Supply to Ethiopian AirlinesSunday Ehigiator





The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced direct aviation fuel deliveries to Ethiopian Airlines, marking a significant step in Nigeria’s entry into the international jet fuel supply chain.



The development, disclosed by BusinessInsider, indicates that the refinery is now exporting aviation fuel directly to one of Africa’s largest carriers, Ethiopian Airlines, as global energy markets continue to face supply pressures.



According to the update, the supply arrangement comes at a time of tightening global energy conditions, with geopolitical tensions influencing fuel availability and pricing across key markets.



Industry analysts say the move underscores the growing capacity of the Dangote Refinery to not only meet domestic demand but also compete in the international petroleum products market, particularly in the aviation segment.



The refinery, which is one of the largest single-train facilities in the world, is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products while positioning the country as a net exporter of petroleum derivatives.



Experts note that direct supply agreements with major airlines could enhance regional energy security and potentially lower operational costs for African carriers, many of which depend heavily on imported jet fuel.



The latest development is also seen as a strategic boost for intra-African trade, aligning with broader continental efforts to strengthen economic integration and reduce dependency on external fuel markets.