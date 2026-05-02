Nigeria’s Communications Minister, Bosun Tijani, Emerges ITU Council Chair

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, has been announced Chair of the 2026 Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The announcement was made at the inaugural plenary session of the Council held on April 28 in Geneva, Switzerland,

The Special Assistant to the minister on Media and Communication, Isime Esene, made the disclosure via a press statement.

According to him, “The ITU Council serves as the Union’s governing body between Plenipotentiary Conferences, with responsibility for overseeing policy direction, financial management, and the effective implementation of programmes that support global connectivity, digital inclusion, and emerging technology governance.

“This year’s Council comes at a critical moment as the global digital landscape is rapidly evolving, shaped by advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), next-generation networks, and the growing importance of resilient digital infrastructure.

“In his role as Chair, Dr. Tijani will guide deliberations among member states on key strategic priorities, including strengthening the ITU’s role in supporting countries to harness emerging technologies, expanding stakeholder engagement and sustainable funding models, and advancing institutional reforms to ensure the Union remains agile, effective, and responsive to global needs.

“The Council will also play a pivotal role in shaping discussions ahead of the upcoming Plenipotentiary Conference later in the year.”

Speaking on his appointment, Tijani noted: “It is a profound honour to be entrusted by member states to serve as the Chair of the 2026 Council of International Telecommunication Union.

“I accept this responsibility with a clear sense of purpose to serve this Council with fairness, balance, and unwavering respect for the sovereignty rights of every member state.

“This legacy is a product of sustained collaboration and it is the foundation upon which we must now build. We also recognise the entire secretariat for advancing the transformation agenda from design to implementation with professionalism, commitment, and focus. I look forward to working closely with colleagues to build consensus and deliver outcomes that reflect our shared ambitions.”

In her remarks, the Secretary General of the ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said, “Mr. Chair, this is the State of our Union, a Union that made promises three years ago and continues to deliver. A Union whose internal transformation strengthened external resilience for institutions, for networks, for people, and for communities who need us most.

“The case for what comes next is built on what this Union together has already shown it can do. I look forward to continuing that work together as we build a meaningfully connected, sustainable digital world for everyone everywhere.”

This new appointment reflects Nigeria’s growing leadership in global digital policy and reinforces ongoing efforts to deepen the country’s digital economy.