Nigeria Summons South Africa’s Envoy Over Renewed Anti-Foreigner Protests, Attacks on Nigerians

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has summoned the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa following mounting concerns over a fresh wave of anti-foreigner protests and reported attacks targeting Nigerian citizens and their businesses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that the envoy is expected at its headquarters in Abuja on Monday, May 4, 2026, where Nigerian authorities will formally register their strong displeasure over developments seen as threatening the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between both countries.

At the heart of the meeting are recent demonstrations by various groups in South Africa, which have reportedly degenerated into harassment, violence and destruction of foreign-owned businesses—many belonging to Nigerians.

The incidents have triggered widespread anger among Nigerians, amid fears for the safety of thousands living and working in South Africa.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Saturday said the government is deeply worried about the implications of the unrest on bilateral relations, stressing that Nigeria remains committed to protecting its citizens abroad while pursuing diplomatic solutions.

Despite the rising tension, the Federal Government urged Nigerians to remain calm, assuring them that steps are being taken at the highest diplomatic levels to address the situation and ensure the safety and dignity of its nationals.

Nigeria and South Africa share one of Africa’s most strategic bilateral relationships, rooted in a history of solidarity dating back to Nigeria’s support for the anti-apartheid struggle.

However, relations have repeatedly come under strain due to recurring outbreaks of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Notably, major incidents in 2008, 2015 and 2019 saw widespread attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians, leading to deaths, looting and destruction of properties.

The 2019 crisis, in particular, sparked a diplomatic row, with Nigeria recalling its High Commissioner and boycotting the World Economic Forum on Africa 2019 in protest.

In response to past crises, both countries established diplomatic mechanisms, including an early warning system and joint consular forums, aimed at preventing further violence and protecting citizens.

Despite these measures, sporadic tensions and anti-immigrant sentiments have persisted, often fueled by local grievances over unemployment and crime.

Analysts warned that the current developments, if not swiftly contained, could once again test diplomatic ties between Africa’s two largest economies and undermine regional integration efforts under frameworks such as the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The outcome of Monday’s meeting is therefore seen as crucial in determining whether both nations can de-escalate tensions and reaffirm their commitment to mutual respect, cooperation, and the protection of citizens on both sides.