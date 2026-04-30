Shareholders Laud NB on Strong 2025FY Recovery, Improved Profitability

Kayode Tokede

The shareholders of Nigerian Breweries Plc, have commended the Board and Management for the company’ strong recovery and improved profitability in the 2025 financial year, driven by disciplined cost management and a significant reduction in finance expenses.

The commendation was made at the company’s 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the AGM, the immediate past Secretary of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Eke Emmanuel, praised the Board and Management for steering the company through a volatile macroeconomic environment while strengthening its financial position.

He noted that the company’s resilience, at a time when several businesses exited the

country, reflects strong leadership and a sound strategic direction.

“It is good news that we have been here for 80 years. There is no reason why we will not be here for the next 80 years with what we have achieved. To return to this level of profitability and cash position shows the Board has done an enormous amount of work,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of the Noble Shareholders Association, Mr. Owolabi

Opeyemi, lauded the Board and Management for navigating challenging business

conditions and restoring the company’s financial health.

“We are proud of how the company has withstood the ups and downs of a

challenging environment. The return to profitability and the reversal of the negative

cash position recorded in the previous two financial years is commendable,” Opeyemi

said.

In her address, the Board Chair, Mrs. Juliet Anammah, expressed confidence that the

company is firmly on a recovery path following the net losses recorded in the past

two years due to macroeconomic pressures and fiscal reforms.

She thanked shareholders for their continued support and reaffirmed that the

company will build on its 2025 performance as it accelerates growth ambitions.

“We have a solid foundation built over eight decades, anchored on strong portfolio of

brands, an extensive nationwide sales and supply chain network, ongoing digital

transformation, and most importantly, our people. These strengths remain critical to

sustaining our leadership position,” she said.

Mrs Anammah also addressed the company’s dividend position, noting that the

decision not to declare a dividend reflects the need to rebuild retained earnings

impacted by prior macroeconomic shocks, particularly foreign exchange-related

losses.

“We recognise the importance of dividend payments to our shareholders and

sincerely appreciate your continued understanding. While we are not declaring a

dividend at this time due to negative retained earnings, we are working diligently to

restore the company’s financial position and return to dividend payments as soon as

it is sustainable to do so,” she added.

She further noted that the Board remains vigilant to external risks, including the

Middle East crisis and broader macroeconomic challenges, which may impact the

pace of improvement in the 2026 financial year