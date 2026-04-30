ipNX Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria’s Broadband Agenda

In a significant step towards advancing Nigeria’s transformation agenda through technology, an executive delegation from ipNX Nigeria Limited, a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Idris Olorunnimbe, to discuss strategies of the transformation agenda.

The visit was a solidarity engagement aimed at demonstrating support for the chairman’s leadership and reinforcing ipNX’s commitment to the federal government’s broadband agenda for the country.

“We are pleased to engage with the NCC Chairman and show our support as he takes on this important role. Strong leadership and a clear policy direction are essential to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy. At ipNX, we remain committed to working closely with the commission and other stakeholders to expand broadband access, enhance connectivity in educational institutions, and ultimately bridge the digital divide. The collaboration will empower millions of Nigerians and further position the country as a leader in Africa’s technological evolution,” Aror said.