Tinubu Endorses Hamzat As APC’s Consensus Guber Candidate for Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has officially backed the candidacy of Dr Obafemi Hamzat as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Lagos State.

This was made public on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, via his verified X handle: @aonanuga1956.

Onanuga in the post said the candidature of the current Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Hamza as next governor of the Centre of Excellence come 2027 was endorsed by the President at a meeting with members of the Lagos Governance Advisory Council at the State House Abuja.

The presidential media aide stated: “President Tinubu formally endorses the Lagos APC consensus governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat at a meeting with members of the Lagos Governance Advisory Council (GAC) led by the Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

The GAC members, who had on Tuesday unveiled Hamza as consensus candidate, arrived the State House at about 5pm on Wednesday and went into a close-door meeting with President Tinubu.

Those at the meeting included Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbahabiamila; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Hon Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Senator Mukail Abiru and Otunba Femi Pedro.