  • Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

Citing Public Interest, Tinubu Sacks Saidu Mohammed As Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Names Rabiu Umar As Replacement

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday cited overall public interest as reason for the removal of Mr Saidu Mohammed as the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).
The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also approved the nomination of Mr Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the new Chief Executive of the NMDPRA.
The appointment is, however, subject to Senate confirmation.
According to the release, the decision, made pursuant to the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, is aimed at strengthening regulatory effectiveness in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.
Pending Senate confirmation of the new nominee, the most senior official of the NMDPRA will oversee operations in an acting capacity.
Tinubu thanked the outgoing Authority Chief Executive for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.
The President remains committed to ensuring capable leadership in key regulatory institutions to advance energy security, sector reform, and sustainable economic growth.
Umar is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience across the energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors, and a proven track record in strategic leadership, operational transformation, and large-scale project delivery.
He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

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