  • Tuesday, 28th April, 2026

Tinubu Picks APC Presidential Form

Breaking | 30 minutes ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu commenced his re-election journey ahead of the 2027 general election on Tuesday in Abuja after purchasing the presidential form of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President was represented by the Founder of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke.

The form was presented to Faleke by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Argungu following the payment of N100 million for both the nomination and expression of interest forms.

details later…

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