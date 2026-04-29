Ologere Inaugurates FRSC Office Complex, Boosts Road Safety in Ogere-Remo

In a move set to strengthen road safety operations along one of Nigeria’s busiest highways, the Ologere of Ogere-Remo, Oba James Obafemi Saliu, has inaugurated a newly constructed office complex for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The project, unveiled as part of activities marking the monarch’s third coronation anniversary, is expected to enhance rapid response to accidents and improve traffic management along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, a major transit corridor linking Nigeria’s commercial and industrial hubs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oba Saliu underscored the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding lives, noting that Ogere-Remo’s location makes it particularly vulnerable to road traffic incidents. He said the facility would significantly strengthen the FRSC’s operational efficiency and presence in the area.

“This intervention is about saving lives and supporting those who work daily to keep our roads safe,” the monarch stated.

The Ologere also highlighted his administration’s consistent investment in security infrastructure, revealing that similar support has been extended to the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies over the years.

He commended the Ogun State Government under Dapo Abiodun, as well as community leaders and development partners, for their collaboration in advancing safety and development initiatives in the region.

Residents and stakeholders who attended the event described the project as timely, noting that improved FRSC presence would help reduce response time during emergencies and potentially lower accident rates on the expressway.

The commissioning marks another milestone in the monarch’s development-driven reign, reinforcing his vision of a safer, more secure, and progressive Ogere-Remo community.