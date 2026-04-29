  • Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

Dash MFB Lowers Transaction Fees to N5 to Support Customers

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Ayodeji Ake

Dash Microfinance Bank (MFB) has officially announced its “Near-Zero” fee policy, offering transactions at a flat rate of just N5 in bid  to ensure  banking remains affordable  to its customers amid rising  costs.

The financial landscape continues to evolve and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has just pegged the charges for ATM card issuance and maintenance at N1,500.

However, Dash MFB said it is  committed to ensuring that the cost of moving money remains minimal, hence the this strategic initiative.

The initiative has  positioned Dash Microfinance Bank as a leader in financial inclusion, directly addressing the pain points of millions of Nigerians by lowering the barrier to digital payments.

By introducing the N5 flat-rate fee, Dash MFB  is providing a necessary buffer for customers currently adjusting to the updated card charges.

Commenting,  the Mana-ging Director/CEO of Dash MFB, Rotimi Awofisibe, said: “We believe that banking should be easier and made just for you. With the new N1,500 card charges, we wanted to find a way to give back to our customers. By offering N5 transactions, we are empowering the student, the trader, and the professional to move money freely without the fear of high service costs.”

According t him, Dash MFB distinguishes itself by integrating seamlessly into the daily routines of its users.

Beyond the ultra-low transaction fees, the platform is optimised for: Seamless transit Integration: top up transport wallets like Shuttlers instantly for a friction-free commute.

The platform is  the fastest route to funding betting wallets for the sports community, ensuring no downtime. It enables payment  for Electricity tokens, DStv, and GOtv subscriptions within a unified, low-cost ecosystem.

It equally offers reliable Dash POS terminals for SMEs with high success rates and next-day settlements.

Dash MFB has competitive fixed deposit accounts that offer a secure haven for long-term wealth growth.

The bank urged people to join the thousands of Nigerians enjoying faster, cheaper, and more reliable banking.

“Experience the “Near-Zero” lifestyle and keep more of your money where it belongs with you. Download the Dash MFB app on your preferred device,” it said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.