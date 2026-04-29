Dash MFB Lowers Transaction Fees to N5 to Support Customers

Ayodeji Ake

Dash Microfinance Bank (MFB) has officially announced its “Near-Zero” fee policy, offering transactions at a flat rate of just N5 in bid to ensure banking remains affordable to its customers amid rising costs.

The financial landscape continues to evolve and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has just pegged the charges for ATM card issuance and maintenance at N1,500.

However, Dash MFB said it is committed to ensuring that the cost of moving money remains minimal, hence the this strategic initiative.

The initiative has positioned Dash Microfinance Bank as a leader in financial inclusion, directly addressing the pain points of millions of Nigerians by lowering the barrier to digital payments.

By introducing the N5 flat-rate fee, Dash MFB is providing a necessary buffer for customers currently adjusting to the updated card charges.

Commenting, the Mana-ging Director/CEO of Dash MFB, Rotimi Awofisibe, said: “We believe that banking should be easier and made just for you. With the new N1,500 card charges, we wanted to find a way to give back to our customers. By offering N5 transactions, we are empowering the student, the trader, and the professional to move money freely without the fear of high service costs.”

According t him, Dash MFB distinguishes itself by integrating seamlessly into the daily routines of its users.

Beyond the ultra-low transaction fees, the platform is optimised for: Seamless transit Integration: top up transport wallets like Shuttlers instantly for a friction-free commute.

The platform is the fastest route to funding betting wallets for the sports community, ensuring no downtime. It enables payment for Electricity tokens, DStv, and GOtv subscriptions within a unified, low-cost ecosystem.

It equally offers reliable Dash POS terminals for SMEs with high success rates and next-day settlements.

Dash MFB has competitive fixed deposit accounts that offer a secure haven for long-term wealth growth.

The bank urged people to join the thousands of Nigerians enjoying faster, cheaper, and more reliable banking.

“Experience the “Near-Zero” lifestyle and keep more of your money where it belongs with you. Download the Dash MFB app on your preferred device,” it said.