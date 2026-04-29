Akume to NUPRC Board: Uphold Highest Standard of Corporate Governance, Ensure Accountability

* Charges NALDA on food security, agric technology

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has charged members of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance, ensure accountability and transparency, and work constructively with management and stakeholders while maintaining regulatory independence.

He also tasked the Board of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to scale up its programmes across more states, strengthen the use of technology, and expand opportunities for youth and women in agriculture.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga, revealed that Akume gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja during the separate inauguration of the Boards of NUPRC and NALDA, describing the ceremonies as significant milestones in the Federal Government’s drive to strengthen governance frameworks, deepen sectoral reforms, and accelerate inclusive national development.

At the inauguration of the NUPRC Board, the SGF stated that the exercise marked a critical step in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which was enacted to reposition Nigeria’s petroleum industry through enhanced regulatory clarity, institutional independence, accountability and adherence to global best practices.

He noted that the establishment and inauguration of the Board underscore the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s upstream petroleum resources are managed transparently, efficiently, and in the best interest of the Nigerian people.

According to him, as the apex governance body of the commission, the Board is expected to provide strategic oversight, policy direction, and institutional stability necessary to enhance investor confidence, optimise revenue generation, and promote sustainable development within the upstream sector.

The SGF emphasised that the appointments of Board members reflect a deliberate selection of individuals with proven competence, integrity and professional experience, expressing confidence that their collective expertise would strengthen the commission and advance the objectives of the PIA.

“Members of the Board, your charge is clear. You are to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance, ensure accountability and transparency, and work constructively with management and stakeholders while maintaining regulatory independence,” he said.

He further stressed that integrity, diligence and fidelity to the law must guide all decisions of the Board, noting that public trust and national interest depend heavily on their stewardship.

Akume reiterated that the inauguration aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places premium on strong institutions, the rule of law, and integrity in public service.

He added that effective regulation of the upstream petroleum sector remains central to Nigeria’s economic growth, energy security and long-term fiscal sustainability.

In a separate ceremony inaugurating the NALDA Board, the SGF reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to agricultural transformation as a key pillar of national development, describing the Authority as a strategic vehicle for poverty eradication, food security enhancement, job creation and rural transformation.

He highlighted NALDA’s statutory mandate to drive agricultural land development and noted the Authority’s recent progress through flagship initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Mega Farm Estates, which are being developed as modern, mechanised agricultural hubs with integrated irrigation systems, processing infrastructure and clustered settlements for farmers.

He further pointed to complementary programmes including the Renewed Hope Restoration Project targeted at persons of concern, the Green Hope Project focused on climate-smart greenhouse farming for year-round production, and the Aqua Hope Project designed to expand structured aquaculture systems and boost productivity.

According to the SGF, these initiatives are already yielding positive outcomes in increased food production, employment generation and rural economic development, while also aligning with the administration’s broader objectives of economic diversification and inclusive growth.

“As we look ahead, NALDA is expected to scale up its programmes across more states, strengthen the use of technology, and expand opportunities for youth and women in agriculture,” he said.

He emphasised that the Board will play a crucial role in providing strategic direction, effective oversight, and management support required to consolidate these gains and ensure the successful delivery of the Authority’s mandate.

Akume urged members of both Boards to approach their assignments with a strong sense of duty, patriotism and commitment to national development, assuring them of the Federal Government’s continued support in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He congratulated the chairmen and members of the Boards on their appointments and expressed optimism that their tenure would be marked by impactful contributions that would strengthen institutional performance and advance Nigeria’s development priorities.

In his response, Chairman of the Board NUPRC, Senator Magnus Abe, expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for their appointment amid millions of qualified Nigerians, and praised Akume’s exemplary role in the selection and confirmation process.

“We are very grateful to the president and we want to assure him through you that we will not disappoint him,” Abe said.

Abe pledged that the board would study Akume’s charge diligently, collaborate with management, and deliver the PIA’s objectives to meet the expectations of the government and Nigerian people.

He highlighted the members’ pedigree and integrity, assuring the audience of continued reliance on Akume’s guidance and support.

In his own response, the Chairman of the NALDA board, Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya, noted that the appointments represent not only a responsibility, but a profound call to service which must align with the president’s aspiration to strengthen agriculture as a cornerstone of national development.

He said: “As a Governing Board, our mandate is clear: to provide strategic direction, ensure sound governance, and uphold transparency and accountability in the discharge of our duties. We are fully committed to supporting the Authority in achieving its objectives and in translating policy direction into tangible outcomes that positively impact Nigerians.”