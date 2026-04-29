CVR: INEC Displays Preliminary Voters’ Register in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has displayed register of voters from the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for claims and objections.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement by the Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin.

Salami said that the register had been displayed in all the 20 local government areas of the state.

He said that the exercise was in pursuant to Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The exercise (verification) that kick-started today, Wednesday, April 29 will span through May 5, from 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. everyday of the week excluding weekends.

“This is a critical window for every eligible citizen to verify their details on the register and file a claim if their name is omitted or wrongly captured.

“It is also a window for registered voters to file an objection against ineligible persons — deceased, underage, non-Nigerians, or multiple registrants.

“The credibility of the 2027 elections will be determined largely by the integrity of the voter register.

“We cannot afford a bloated register filled with deceased names and irregular entries,” the INEC boss said.

Salami urged all residents and political stakeholders to mobilise to their designated centres and take lawful action where necessary as spelt out by the enabling instruments.

INEC has fixed January 16, 2027 as the new date for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commission also fixed February 6, 2027 as the date for governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections. (NAN)