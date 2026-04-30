  • Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

Firms Reward Creators with N12M and Paris Trips

Business | 5 seconds ago

Konga Health and CeraVe are redefining the global beauty narrative through tech-driven excellence

The intersection of dermatological excellence, technological innovation, and creative storytelling reached a fever pitch on April 23rd as the inaugural Cerawards Africa 2026 took centre stage in Lagos.

Orchestrated by CeraVe, the world’s dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, in an exclusive strategic partnership with Konga Health, Nigeria’s leading distributor of premium skincare and beauty products, the event celebrated emerging creators with CeraVe-sponsored trips to Paris, N12 million and other amazing prizes.

Delivering his address at the event, Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, emphasised the strategic importance of innovation and excellence in building sustainable industries.

“What we are witnessing today is the convergence of technology, creativity, and commerce. At Konga, and particularly through Konga Health, we are committed to pursuing excellence in everything we do, ensuring that Nigerians have access to genuine products while also creating platforms that drive economic value. Technology remains the backbone of modern economies, and initiatives like CerAwards demonstrate how it can unlock new opportunities for growth, especially among young creators,” Ekeh said.

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