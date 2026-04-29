Tinubu Elevates Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu As Foreign Minister, Nominates Sola Enikanolaye as Minister of State

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the elevation of Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to participate in the 2027 elections.

Until her latest appointment, Odumegwu-Ojukwu was Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The President, according to a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation.

Until his nomination, Enikanolaiye, from Kogi State, served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

Enikanolaiye is a distinguished diplomat and seasoned public servant with over three decades of exemplary service in Nigeria’s foreign service. He has previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held key diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi.

The President noted that these appointments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture for greater efficiency, strategic engagement, and stronger global partnerships.

Tinubu congratulated the appointees and urged them to work diligently to promote Nigeria’s national interest, advance economic diplomacy, foster regional stability, and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad.