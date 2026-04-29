Police Dismiss ASP Nuhu Usman, Others Over Extrajudicial Killing of Mene Ogidi

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force has ordered the immediate dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and other officers implicated in the extrajudicial killing of an unarmed civilian, Mene Ogidi in Delta State.

The directive followed the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings conducted by the Force Disciplinary Committee and the Orderly Room Tribunal at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Force clarified that the dismissals are subject to ratification by the Police Service Commission (PSC), in line with statutory requirements.

It also assured that all officers found culpable will be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities to face criminal prosecution for unlawful homicide.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, condemned the actions of the officers, stating that they acted in clear violation of established procedures, particularly Force Order 247, which regulates the use of firearms.

He stressed that no uniform confers a licence to take life unlawfully.

The IGP described the April 26, 2026 incident in Effurun, Delta State, as tragic and unacceptable, noting that ASP Nuhu Usman acted in a manner that fundamentally betrayed his oath of office.

According to him, the officer’s conduct amounted to a criminal and unprofessional act that has no place in the Nigeria Police Force.

Disu explained that upon receiving the report of the incident, he immediately ordered the transfer of all officers involved from the Delta State Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to ensure a prompt and impartial process.

The officers were subjected without delay to the Force’s internal disciplinary mechanisms.

While ASP Nuhu Usman and other senior officers were tried before the Force Disciplinary Committee, three Inspectors were arraigned before the Orderly Room Tribunal.

He disclosed that investigations established without ambiguity that Usman acted in gross violation of Force Order 247 and other standard operating procedures guiding police conduct.

The IGP reiterated that no level of suspicion against any citizen justifies extrajudicial killing, emphasising that the primary duty of the police is to protect life and property, not to extinguish life.

On the outcome of the proceedings, Disu stated that both the Force Disciplinary Committee and the Orderly Room Tribunal recommended the immediate dismissal of all officers involved.

He added that the recommendations have been formally forwarded to the Police Service Commission for final ratification, after which the dismissed officers will face prosecution.

The IGP further underscored that the actions of the officers do not reflect the values, training, or professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force, noting that they acted contrary to proper procedures and in breach of Force Order 247.

He reaffirmed that the Force remains an institution governed by the rule of law and maintains zero tolerance for misconduct and abuse of power within its ranks.

Expressing condolences to the family, friends, and community of the late Mene Ogidi, Disu acknowledged the gravity of the loss, stating that no statement can fill the void created by the incident.

He, however, assured that justice would not only be done but would be seen to be done.

He also appealed to residents of Delta State and Nigerians at large to remain calm and law-abiding, warning against taking the law into their own hands.

According to him, the incident underscores the Force’s resolve to end impunity and ensure that all personnel are held accountable for their actions, regardless of rank.

He reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force belongs to the people and will continue to rid its ranks of officers who betray its mandate, assuring that justice for Mene Ogidi will be swift, transparent, and decisive.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Police Service Commission condemned in its entirety the extrajudicial killing of the 28-year-old by officers attached to the Effurun Area Command in Delta State on April 26, 2026.

The statement, signed by the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Mr Torty Kalu, described the act as a violation of Nigerian laws and international humanitarian standards, including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), the Anti-Torture Act 2017, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the Nigeria Police Act 2020, and the Nigeria Police Force Regulations 2025.

The Commission commended the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, for initiating disciplinary actions against the officers, including their suspension and interdiction pending a thorough investigation.

It also extended condolences to the bereaved family and urged members of the public to remain calm as the process of justice takes its course.