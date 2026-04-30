  • Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

How NITDA Saved FG N319bn though IT Project Clearance

Business | 3 seconds ago

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said it saved the federal government N319 billion from IT Project Clearance in 2025.

The Director General of NITDA, Kachifu Abdullahi made the disclosure during the inauguration of a Multi-Stakeholder Coordination Group (MSCG) to strengthen the national digital governance framework.

“From IT Project Clearance instrument in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), in collaboration with Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, we saved over N319 billion for the government in 2025,” Abdullahi said.

Speaking further he said NITDA has commenced the process of institutionalising its operations to ensure transformation processes outlived any leadership.

“We want to use this coordinating group to make sure we institutionalise whatever framework, guidelines, policies we are putting in place,” Abdullahi said.

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